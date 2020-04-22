New proposals for when the lockdown is over – No restaurants, bars, or sports

The South African government has proposed to keep a range of restrictions in place once the lockdown ends, according to a presentation published on the SATSA website.

The government presentation detailed the “risk-adjusted strategy for economic activity” in South Africa, adding that there are “serious risks” to lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly and in a disorderly manner.

The following restrictions could remain in place after the national lockdown, regardless of the level of virus alert, according to the presentation:

Sit in restaurants and hotels

Bars and shebeens

Conference and convention centres

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, and concerts

Sporting events

Religious, cultural and social gatherings

The presentation went on to state that “no gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a workplace will be permitted”.

Cloth masks

Passengers on all modes of transport may also have new rules placed on them, including a requirement to wear a cloth mask “to be allowed entry into the vehicle”.

“Hand sanitisers must be made available, and all passengers must sanitise their hands before entering. Public transport vehicles must be sanitised on a daily basis.”

Rules for the country’s businesses were also detailed in the presentation, including:

Industries are encouraged to adopt a work from home strategy where possible, and all staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so.

Workers above the age of 60, as well as workers with comorbidities identified by the Department of Health, should be offered a work from home option or allowed to remain on leave with full pay.

There should be workplace protocols in place that would include disease surveillance and prevention of the spread of infection.

All employers to screen staff on a daily basis for symptoms of COVID-19, including a symptom check as well as temperature assessment.

All employees to use a cloth mask especially where social distancing is not possible.

Work environment to have sanitisers available or hand washing facilities with soap.

Stringent social distancing measures should be implemented in the workplace.

The presentation went on to state that restrictions on economic activity “need to be adapted to epidemiological trends, and may need to be relaxed and tightened in different periods”.

“An alert system should be created with clearly defined levels of restriction that can be imposed by the National Command Council as necessary.”

Proposed guidelines

The presentation points to the new guidelines as part of a proposal for a post-lockdown economic strategy and potential virus alert system.

It does not state whether the proposed rules will be implemented as they are currently detailed in the document.

