Communications minister pleads guilty to breaking the law

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has pleaded guilty to breaking the lockdown regulations and paid a R1,000 fine.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was investigated for contravening the lockdown rules after a picture emerged of her having lunch with Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana.

Manana posted a picture to Instagram of Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.

A backlash quickly followed, questioning why a minister was allowed to break the rules while ordinary South Africans were forced into lockdown.

Manana released a statement after the backlash, saying the minister visited him to pick up personal protective equipment (PPE) for students.

“The minister relayed to me that the students are in need of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitisers,” he said.

“I then asked the minister to pass by my private residence and collect the material which she gladly did,” Manana said.

He said on the minister’s arrival his family was having lunch and he courteously invited her to join them.

“She then collected the material and headed to her next assignment. She took the first batch for the Fourways students and indicated that the next visit will be tomorrow,” he said.

Sanctioned by the President

President Cyril Ramaphosa was not convinced, however. He placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months. One month of the leave will be unpaid.

Ramaphosa expressed his disapproval of the minister’s actions, which undermine the requirement that all citizens stay at home and save South Africa from the spread of the coronavirus.

The presidency said that while the minister has been placed on special leave, Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in her position.

The President also directed Ndabeni-Abrahams to deliver a public apology to the nation.

Ndabeni-Abrahams subsequently apologised for breaching the lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Case opened against Ndabeni-Abrahams

Following the public outcry, the EFF opened a police case against Ndabeni-Abrahams for contravening the lockdown regulations.

News24 reported that the NPA confirmed Ndabeni-Abrahams has pleaded guilty and paid a R1,000 fine for contravening the lockdown regulations.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 “the minister had unlawfully and intentionally failed to remain confined in her place of residence by visiting Manana’s home”.

“The investigations revealed that the visit was not for purposes of rendering essential service or obtaining essential goods, collecting a grant or seeking medical attention as per requirements of the COVID-19 regulations.”

Mjonondwane confirmed the communications minister now has a criminal record.