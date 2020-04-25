Level 4 lockdown in South Africa – New rules proposed for businesses

The South African government has revealed new details about the easing of the lockdown in South Africa.

The COVID-19 lockdown will be eased from 1 May 2020 to “level 4”, with certain industries allowed to reopen and certain activities allowed to take place.

Certain restrictions will remain in place from 1 May under level 4, however, specifically:

Travel between provinces will not be allowed, unless for work or funerals.

People must remain at home unless they are going to work, buying food, or seeking medical attention.

Exercise will be allowed, but gyms will not be allowed to open and organized sporting events cannot take place.

No gatherings will be allowed, including religious and cultural. Weddings are not allowed.

Cloth masks will be mandatory for all South Africans who leave their homes.

New business rules

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said that under level 4, more businesses will be allowed to operate in the country.

The level of economic activity which will be allowed to take place is determined by how it will impact the spread of the coronavirus, and how certain industries will be affected by remaining closed.

A curfew will also apply to certain businesses, and under level 4 this curfew is from 20:00 to 05:00.

Businesses which will be allowed to open under level 4, according to a government infographic, include:

Wholesale and retail – Food, hygiene, cleaning, babycare, stationery, winter clothing, bedding, heating, medical supplies, fuel, coal, wood, gas, tobacco, hardware supplies for tradespeople and repairs, components for vehicles, chemicals and packaging for level 4 products.

– Food, hygiene, cleaning, babycare, stationery, winter clothing, bedding, heating, medical supplies, fuel, coal, wood, gas, tobacco, hardware supplies for tradespeople and repairs, components for vehicles, chemicals and packaging for level 4 products. Manufacturing – Level 4 products and inputs, paper at 100%. Stationery, cement and construction material at 50%. Automotive manufacturing at 50%. Petroleum, smelters, refineries, and furnaces at 100%. Winter clothing, bedding, and heating at 50%. Inputs for essential services at 100%. Essential maintenance. All other manufacturing at 20%.

– Level 4 products and inputs, paper at 100%. Stationery, cement and construction material at 50%. Automotive manufacturing at 50%. Petroleum, smelters, refineries, and furnaces at 100%. Winter clothing, bedding, and heating at 50%. Inputs for essential services at 100%. Essential maintenance. All other manufacturing at 20%. Transport and logistics – Cargo for domestic and neighbouring countries, and essential goods. E-hailing and public transport under the curfew.

– Cargo for domestic and neighbouring countries, and essential goods. E-hailing and public transport under the curfew. Media – Online news, newspapers, and broadcasting. Production for local broadcasts.

– Online news, newspapers, and broadcasting. Production for local broadcasts. ICT – All telecommunications, ICT equipment, and airtime. Postal services and courier services for medical products and level 4 services.

– All telecommunications, ICT equipment, and airtime. Postal services and courier services for medical products and level 4 services. Services – Vehicle recovery, emergency car repairs. Emergency repair work by plumbers, electricians, roof work, locksmiths, glaziers.

– Vehicle recovery, emergency car repairs. Emergency repair work by plumbers, electricians, roof work, locksmiths, glaziers. Agriculture and forestry – Food and export agriculture, essential fishing, harvesting, and storage. Flori-culture and forestry.

– Food and export agriculture, essential fishing, harvesting, and storage. Flori-culture and forestry. Mining – 100% coal for Eskom, open-cast mining. 50% for other mining.

– 100% coal for Eskom, open-cast mining. 50% for other mining. Power and water – All electricity, gas, and water supply.

– All electricity, gas, and water supply. Construction – Critical civil engineering and construction for public works and projects.

– Critical civil engineering and construction for public works and projects. Food service and accomodation – Isolation accommodation, food delivery from restaurants subject to curfew.

– Isolation accommodation, food delivery from restaurants subject to curfew. Domestic workers – Live-in staff and support for level 4 services.

– Live-in staff and support for level 4 services. Healthcare – All social work, care and relief. Funeral and cremation services. Veterinary and medical services, and sanitation, pest control, and sewerage/refuse removal. Recycling at 50%.

– All social work, care and relief. Funeral and cremation services. Veterinary and medical services, and sanitation, pest control, and sewerage/refuse removal. Recycling at 50%. Finance and business – If possible, work from home. Support for level 4 services, private security. Call centres and essential financial services under curfew. Payroll-related workers.

Rules for the workplace

Companies which have employees returning to their place of work must also ensure they do the following:

Employees must be screened for symptoms and have their temperatures checked.

Hand sanitizers must be used by all people entering the workplace.

Social distancing must be observed.

Restrictions

The following restrictions will remain in place:

No alcohol.

No passenger air and sea travel.

No gyms, concerts, cinemas, and gatherings.

Permissions

The graphic below from the government provides an overview of the permissions and restrictions allowed under level 4.

Huge economic impact of lockdown

Many economists and business leaders have warned that South Africa faces an economic crisis due to the prolonged and strict lockdown in the country.

One of these economists is Mike Schussler, who recently discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Schussler said the economy was already in a dismal state prior to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

He said South Africa had big deficits, extreme unemployment and inequality, low growth, and uncertainty on land and property rights before the coronavirus crisis.

With the country’s GDP expected to contract by over 6% this year, things are set to get much worse.

Schussler predicts there can be anywhere between 1.3 million and 2 million jobs lost in South Africa because of the coronavirus crisis.

