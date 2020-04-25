Here it is – The document which shows what you can do under each level of lockdown

The South African government has published a new document which details what will be allowed to take place under each coronavirus alert level.

When the full nationwide lockdown ends on 1 May 2020, South Africa will transition to a system of 5 alert levels.

Level 5 is the most serious infection rate, while level 1 is the lowest infection rate. The country is currently at level 5, with the strictest lockdown restrictions.

The national alert level will be lowered to level 4 from 1 May. This means that strict precautions will still hold, but more businesses will be allowed to operate in the country.

The image below provides a summary of the alert levels.

Details about the new strategy

Following the launch of the the risk-adjusted strategy to open South Africa’s economy, which was launched for public comment and consultation today, the government has published a “Schedule of Services” document which details what activities will be allowed under each alert level.

While level 5 and level 4 activities have been explained for both businesses and individuals, the document provides insight into what will be allowed under levels 3, 2, and 1.

The document does state that it is subject to further revision, and therefore should not be seen as the final regulations. The full document is embedded below.

Regulations will be released to further clarify the rules detailed in the document, according to statements from the government. These regulations will then be published to the public.

Details on the “COVID-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy” have also been published online, are are reproduced below the embedded PDF.

Level 5

Level Five: Permitted Retail and Service Operations; and Personal Movement

A. Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing:

1. Food-related agriculture, livestock, transport of live animals and auctions (subject to health directions) and related agricultural services;

2. All fishing, operation of fish hatcheries and fish farms; and

3. Harvesting and storage activities essential to prevent the wastage of primary agricultural goods

B. Electricity, gas and water supply:

1. All electricity, gas and water supply

C. Manufacturing:

1. Manufacture of all retail products permitted to be sold under Level Five, and all input products, permitted scaling up to full employment, except where otherwise indicated;

2. Manufacture of paper and paper products, excluding stationery, permitted scaling up to full employment;

3. Manufacture of packaging, including glass, plastic bottles and containers, permitted scaling up to full employment;

4. Manufacture of winter clothing, bedding and heaters, and all inputs required, permitted, commencing at 25% and scaling up to 50% employment;

5. Petroleum smelters, refineries and furnaces, permitted scaling up to full employment

D. Construction and related services (inc. tradespeople):

1. Civil engineering for public works projects (including water, energy, sanitation);

2. Critical public works construction; and

3. Critical maintenance and repairs

E. Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food, excluding the sale of cooked hot food;

2. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms;

3. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective

4. Products for the care of babies and toddlers;

5. Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, and dental care products;

6. Medical and Hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment;

7. Fuel, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas;

8. Airtime and electricity

9. Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes;

10. Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of

water, electricity or other essential services;

11. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work;

12. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;

13. Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment;

14. Children’s clothing;

15. Winter clothing bedding and heaters;

16. On-line delivery of ICT equipment to facilitate work-from-home arrangements including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment

17. No sale of liquor permitted

F. Information and communication services:

1. All telecommunication services and infrastructure;

2. Information and Communication Technology services to support essential services;

3. Postal services and courier services related to transport of medical products

G. Media and entertainment services:

1. Online services;

2. Productions for local broadcast; and live streaming in support of COVID-19 subject to directions; and

3. Newspapers and broadcasting

H. Financial and business services:

1. Employees should work from home where possible;

2. Call centres, for local and international markets, may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet members;

3. Essential financial services may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet member;

4. Private security services may operate;

5. Implementation of payroll systems;

6. Rental of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, and of personal and household goods to support other essential services;

7. Other professional services may operate only where work-from-home is not possible, and only to support other essential services

I. Accommodation and food service activities permitted

1. Accommodation not permitted, except for quarantine, essential services

2. Restaurant, take-away, bar and canteen services not permitted

J. Transport, storage and communication services permitted

1. Rail, ocean and air transport permitted only for the shipment of cargo;

2. Taxis, buses, e-hailing services subject to restrictions on capacity and times, and for permitted activities only; and

3. Transport and logistics in respect of specific cargo, and permitted retail goods to neighbouring countries, which shall include all goods imported via SA ports of entry, for re-export to neighbouring countries

K. Mining and quarrying:

1. Coal production for Eskom scaling up to full employment; and

2. All other mining starting in batches scaling up towards 50% employment

L. Repair and related emergency services permitted

1. Tow trucks and vehicle recovery services

2. Emergency repair work, including plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repair work

3. Emergency automobile repairs for persons rendering essential services

M. Supply chains:

1. Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of permitted services including components and equipment;

2. All workplaces or premises must have care and maintenance that is essential to the prevention of the destruction or significant impairment of working areas, plant, machinery or inventory, or to permit orderly shutdown arrangements, on such conditions as may be issued by means of directions by the relevant cabinet members

N. Private households employment:

1. Live-in staff, and staff providing care to the sick, mentally ill, elderly, people with disabilities and children

O. Public administration, government services and other arms of the state:

1. Only essential government and administration services may operate, including:

a) Disaster management services;

b) Birth and death certificates, replacement identification documents,

c) Essential municipal services;

d) Services related to the essential functioning of courts;

e) Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS;

f) Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services;

g) Services rendered by the Executive, members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament;

h) Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector and the Independent Electoral Commission

P. Health, social and personal services:

1. Medical and veterinary services permitted;

2. Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;

3. Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted for COVID-19 care and relief for the sick, mentally ill, elderly, people with disabilities and

children;

4. Wildlife Management, Antipoaching, Animal Care and Veterinary services;

5. Funeral, and cremation services, including mortuaries services and the transportation of mortal remains;

6. Trade union essential staff for workers covered by Level 5, subject to Directions

Q. Education services:

1. Permitted on dates and schedule set out separately

R. Personal Movement:

1. Interprovincial travel is not permitted except to return to work with proof of employment; for movement of learners, with permit; in exceptional circumstances such as funerals (with approval) or essential services.

2. Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and to purchase essential goods.

3. No recreational travel or to meet friends or family.

4. Mandatory use of cloth masks (including home-made ones to cover nose and mask) and ensure hand hygiene when in public and at workplace.

5. Emergencies for medical reasons.

6. Those who have an exemption to travel for funerals

7. South Africans returning home and foreign nationals leaving South Africa

8. Elderly and persons with co-morbidities are encouraged to self-isolate and only leave home for exceptional reasons.

9. Social distancing (2m away from other persons) to be applied in public

when, shopping, and visiting health facilities (pharmacies, clinics etc)

10. Social distancing when using public and private transport, as per transport guidelines

11. All public gatherings are prohibited.

12. Stores to ensure that there is temperature screening of patrons, hand

sanitisers available and measures to facilitate social distancing. Where the number of customers cannot be accommodated at once then measures such a ticket system and defined limit of time in the store per customer should be implemented instead of the physical queuing of customers.

13. Curfews will be implemented between 8pm and 5am, unless for essential service workers returning from or going to work

Level 4

Level Four: Permitted Retail and Service Operations; and Personal Movement



A. Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing:

1. All agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and related services, including the export of agricultural products permitted

B. Electricity, gas and water supply:

2. All electricity, gas and water supply

C. Manufacturing:

1. Manufacture of retail products permitted to be sold under Level Four, and all input products, permitted scaling up to full employment, except where otherwise indicated;

2. Manufacture of paper and paper products, excluding stationery, permitted scaling up to full employment;

3. Manufacture of packaging, including glass, plastic bottles and containers, permitted scaling up to full employment;

4. Petroleum smelters, refineries and furnaces, permitted scaling up to full employment;

5. Manufacture of winter clothing, bedding and heaters (and all inputs required) permitted, commencing at 25% and scaling up to 50% employment;

6. Automotive manufacturing, including components, scaling up in phases to 50% employment;

7. Stationery production, scaling up in phases to 50% employment

8. Cement, other construction material, and hardware, scaling up in phases to 50% employment;

9. All other manufacturing, scaling up to 20% employment

D. Construction and related services (inc. tradespeople):

1. Civil engineering for public works projects (including water, energy, sanitation);

2. Critical public works construction;

3. Road and bridge projects;

4. Other public works civil engineering projects; and

5. Critical maintenance and repairs

E. Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food;

2. The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery;

3. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms;

4. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment;

5. Products for the care of babies and toddlers;

6. Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products;

7. Medical and Hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment;

8. Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas;

9. Airtime and electricity

10. Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes;

11. Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of water, electricity or other essential services;

12. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work;

13. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;

14. Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment;

15. Winter clothing, bedding and heaters;

16. Children’s clothing;

17. Stationery and educational books;

18. Tobacco products;

19. Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment;

20. No sale of liquor permitted

F. Information and communication services:

1. All telecommunication services and infrastructure;

2. Information and Communication Technology services for all private and business customers;

3. Postal services and courier services related to transport of medical products

G. Media and entertainment services:

1. Online services;

2. Productions for local broadcast; and live streaming in support of COVID-19 subject to directions; and

3. Newspapers and broadcasting

H. Financial and business services:

1. Employees should work from home where possible;

2. Call centres, for local and all international markets, may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet members;

3. Essential financial services may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet member;

4. Private security services may operate;

5. Implementation of payroll systems;

6. Rental of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, and of personal and household goods to support other Level Four services

7. Other professional services may operate only where work-from-home is not possible, and only to support other Level Four services

I. Accommodation and food service activities:

1. Accommodation not permitted, except for quarantine and essential services

2. Restaurants only for food delivery services (9am-8pm) and subject to curfew (no sit down or pick-up allowed)

J. Transport, storage and communication services:

1. Ocean and air transport permitted only for the shipment of cargo;

2. Public rail, minibus taxi and bus services will resume at levels and on terms as will be set out in Directions, based on the progressive increase in commuter numbers during the various phases;

3. E-hailing services subject to restrictions on capacity and times, and for permitted activities only; and

4. Transport and logistics in respect of specified cargo, and permitted retail goods to neighbouring countries, which shall include all goods imported via SA ports of entry, for re-export to neighbouring countries;

5. Essential imported goods will be prioritised through ports of entry and for transport and handling to final users. Directions will be issued in respect of

other goods

K. Mining and quarrying:

3. Coal production for Eskom scaling up to full employment;

4. Open-cast mining scaling up to full employment; and

5. All other mining starting in batches scaling up towards 50% employment

L. Repair and related emergency services:

1. Tow trucks and vehicle recovery services;

2. Emergency repair work, including plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repair work;

3. Emergency automobile repairs for all persons

M. Supply Chains:

1. Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of permitted services

including components and equipment;

2. All workplaces or premises must have care and maintenance that is essential to the prevention of the destruction or significant impairment of working areas, plant, machinery or inventory, or to permit orderly wind down arrangements, on such conditions as may be issued by means of directions by the relevant cabinet members

N. Private households employment:

1. Permitted to support all Level 4 personnel and live-in staff

O. Public administration, government services and other arms of the state

2. Only essential government and administration services may operate,

including:

a) Disaster management services;

b) Licensing, permitting and deeds offices; birth and death certificates, replacement identification documents;

c) Any other service designated by the Executive Authority, HODs, Heads of Courts, and Heads of other Chapter 9 Institutions

d) Essential municipal services;

e) Services related to the essential functioning of courts;

f) Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS;

g) Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services;

h) Services rendered by the Executive, members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament;

i) Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector and the Independent Electoral Commission

P. Health, social and personal services:

1. Medical and veterinary services permitted;

2. Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;

3. Recycling of glass, paper & metal inc informal recyclers permitted at 50% capacity;

4. All Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted

5. Wildlife Management, Antipoaching, Animal Care and Veterinary services;

6. Funeral and cremation services, including mortuaries services and thetransportation of mortal remains;

7. Trade union essential staff for workers covered by Level 4, subject to Directions

Q. Education services:

1. Permitted on dates and schedule set out separately

R. Personal Movement:

1. Interprovincial travel is not permitted except to return to work with proof of employment, in exceptional circumstances such as funerals (with approval) or essential services.

2. Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and to purchase essential goods.

3. No recreational travel or to meet friends or family.

4. People can exercise under strict public health conditions, subject to directions, which will exclude organised activities, recreational facilities, and gyms

5. Mandatory use of cloth masks (including home-made ones to cover nose and mask) and ensure hand hygiene when in public and at workplace.

6. Emergencies for medical reasons.

7. Those who have an exemption to travel for funerals

8. South Africans returning home and foreign nationals leaving South Africa

9. Elderly and persons with co-morbidities are encouraged to self-isolate and only leave home for exceptional reasons.

10. Social distancing (2m away from other persons) to be applied in public when, shopping, visiting health facilities (pharmacies, clinics etc),

11. Social distancing when using public and private transport, as per transport guidelines

12. All public gatherings are prohibited.

13. Stores to ensure that there is temperature screening of patrons, hand sanitisers available and measures to facilitate social distancing. Where the number of customers cannot be accommodated at once then measures such a ticket system and defined limit of time in the store per customer should be implemented instead of the physical queuing of customers.

14. Curfews will be implemented between 8pm and 5am

Level 3

Level Three: Permitted Retail and Service Operations; and Personal Movement

A. Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing:

1. All agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and related services permitted

B. Electricity, gas and water supply:

1. All electricity, gas and water supply

C. Manufacturing:

1. Manufacture of all retail products permitted to be sold under Level Three, and all input products, permitted scaling up to full employment, except

where otherwise indicated;

2. Manufacture of paper and paper products, excluding stationery, permitted scaling up to full employment;

3. Manufacture of packaging, including glass, plastic bottles and containers, permitted scaling up to full employment;

4. Petroleum smelters, refineries and furnaces, permitted scaling up to full employment;

5. Manufacture of winter clothing, bedding and heaters, and all inputs required, permitted scaling up to full employment;

6. Automotive manufacturing, including components, scaling up in phases to 100% employment;

7. Stationery production, scaling up to 100% employment;

8. Cement and other construction material, scaling up to 100% employment;

9. Steel and other metal manufacturing, scaling up in phases to 100% employment;

10. Clothing, textiles and footwear, scaling up in phases to 100% employment;

11. Other chemicals manufacturing, scaling up in phases to 100% employment;

12. All other manufacturing, scaling up in phases to 50% employment;

D. Construction and related services (inc. tradespeople)

1. Civil engineering for public works projects (including water, energy, sanitation);

2. Critical public works construction; and

3. Road and bridge projects;

4. Other public works civil engineering projects;

5. Commercial building projects; and

6. Critical maintenance and repairs

E. Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food;

2. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms;

3. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment;

4. Products for the care of babies and toddlers;

5. Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products;

6. Medical and Hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment;

7. Fuel, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas;

8. Airtime and electricity

9. Hardware, components and supplies for sale to the general public;

10. Stationery and all books;

11. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work;

12. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;

13. All household appliances;

14. All clothing, home textiles and footwear;

15. Tobacco products;

16. Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment;

17. Motor vehicles sales, subject to Directions

18. Off-premises consumption of alcohol, subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed 8 – 12pm) and subject to an approved industry plan on social distance and

quantitative restrictions. No consumption on premises.

F. Information and communication services:

1. All telecommunication services and infrastructure;

2. Information and Communication Technology services for all private and business customers;

3. Postal services and courier services (i.e. eCommerce) related to transport of retail goods, subject to directions

G. Media and entertainment services:

1. Online services;

2. Productions for local broadcast; and live streaming in support of COVID-19 subject to directions; and

3. Newspapers and broadcasting

H. Financial and business services:

1. Employees should work from home where possible;

2. Call centres, for local and all international markets, may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet members;

3. Essential financial services may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet member;

4. Commercial real estate permitted;

5. Private security services may operate;

6. Implementation of payroll systems;

7. Rental of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, and of personal and household goods to support other Level Three services

8. Other professional services may operate only where work-from-home is not possible, and only to support other Level Three services

I. Accommodation and food service activities:

1. Accommodation not permitted, except for quarantine, essential services

2. Restaurants only for food delivery services (9am-8pm) and subject to curfew (no sit down or pick-up allowed)

J. Transport, storage and communication services:

1. Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day and authorisation based on the reason for travel and subject to the ports of entry arrangements

2. Ocean transport permitted only for the shipment of cargo;

3. Public rail, minibus taxi and bus services will resume at levels and on terms as will be set out in Directions, based on the progressive increase in commuter numbers during the various phases;

4. E-hailing services subject to restrictions on capacity and times, and for permitted activities only;

5. Transport and logistics in respect of specified cargo, and permitted retail goods to neighbouring countries, which shall include all goods imported via SA ports of entry, for re-export to neighbouring countries;

6. Essential imported goods will be prioritised through ports of entry and for transport and handling to final users. Directions will be issued in respect of other goods

K. Mining and quarrying:

1. All mining scaling up towards 100% employment

L. Repair and related emergency services:

1. Tow trucks and vehicle recovery services

2. Emergency repair work, including plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repair work

3. Emergency automobile repairs for all persons

M. Supply chains:

1. Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of permitted services including components and equipment;

2. All workplaces or premises must have care and maintenance that is essential to the prevention of the destruction or significant impairment of working areas, plant, machinery or inventory, or to permit orderly wind down arrangements, on such conditions as may be issued by means of directions by the relevant cabinet members

N. Private households employment:

1. Permitted to support all Level 3 personnel and live-in staff; and

2. Gardening and swimming pool services

O. Public administration, government services and other arms of the state:

1. Only essential government and administration services may operate,

including:

a) Disaster management services;

b) Licensing, permitting and deeds offices, marriage certificates, birth and death certificates, and replacement identification documents;

c) Any other service designated by the Executive Authority, HODs,Heads of Courts, and Heads of other Chapter 9 Institutions

d) Essential municipal services;

e) Services related to the essential functioning of courts;

f) Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS;

g) Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services;

h) Services rendered by the Executive, members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament;

i) Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector and the Independent Electoral Commission

P. Health, social and personal services:

1. Medical and veterinary services permitted;

2. Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;

3. Recycling of glass, paper & metal inc informal recyclers permitted at full capacity;

4. Laundry and dry-cleaning services permitted;

5. All Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted

6. Wildlife Management, Antipoaching, Animal Care and Veterinary services;

7. Funeral and cremation services, including mortuaries services and the transportation of mortal remains;

8. Trade union essential staff for workers covered by Level 3, subject to Directions

Q. Education services:

1. Permitted on dates and schedule set out separately

R. Personal Movement:

1. Interprovincial travel is not permitted except to return to work with proof of employment, in exceptional circumstances such as funerals (with approval) or essential services.

2. Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and to purchase essential goods.

3. No recreational travel or to meet friends or family.

4. Mandatory use of cloth masks (including home-made ones to cover nose and mask) and ensure hand hygiene when in public and at workplace.

5. Emergencies for medical reasons.

6. Those who have an exemption to travel for funerals

7. South Africans returning home and foreign nationals leaving South Africa

8. Elderly and persons with co-morbidities are encouraged to self-isolate and only leave home for exceptional reasons.

9. Social distancing (2m away from other persons) to be applied in public when, shopping, visiting health facilities (pharmacies, clinics etc),

10. Walking, jogging and cycling permitted

11. Social distancing when using public and private transport, as per transport guidelines

12. All public gatherings are prohibited.

13. Stores to ensure that there is temperature screening of patrons, hand sanitisers available and measures to facilitate social distancing. Where the number of customers cannot be accommodated at once then measures such a ticket system and defined limit of time in the store per customer should be implemented instead of the physical queuing of customers.

14. Curfews will be implemented between 8pm and 5am

Level 2

Level Two: Permitted Retail and Service Operations; and Personal Movement

A. Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing:

1. All agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and related services permitted

B. Electricity, gas and water supply:

1. All electricity, gas and water supply

C. Manufacturing:

1. All manufacturing scaling up towards 100% employment

D. Construction and related services (inc. tradespeople):

1. Civil engineering for public works projects (including water, energy, sanitation);

2. Critical public works construction;

3. Road and bridge projects;

4. Other public works civil engineering projects; and

5. Commercial building projects;

6. Private residential projects; and

7. Critical maintenance and repairs

E. Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders:

1. All retail permitted, subject to directions

F. Information and communication services:

1. All telecommunication services and infrastructure;

2. Information and Communication Technology services for all private and business customers;

3. Postal services and courier services (i.e. eCommerce) related to transport of retail goods, subject to directions

G. Media and entertainment services:

1. Online services;

2. Productions for local broadcast; and live streaming in support of COVID-19 subject to directions; and

3. Newspapers and broadcasting

H. Financial and business services:

1. Employees should work from home where possible;

2. Call centres, for local and all international markets, may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet members;

3. Essential financial services may operate subject to directions issues by the relevant cabinet member;

4. All real estate activities permitted;

5. Private security services may operate;

6. Implementation of payroll systems

7. Rental of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, and of personal and household goods to support other Level Two services

8. Other professional services may operate only where work-from-home is not possible, and only to support other Level Two services

I. Accommodation and food service activities:

1. Accommodation permitted for quarantine, essential services

2. Permitted for business travel, except conferences

3. Restaurants permitted, only for take-away and delivery

J. Transport, storage and communication services:

1. Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day and authorisation based on the reason for travel and for business travel and subject to the ports of entry arrangements

2. Ocean transport permitted only for the shipment of cargo;

3. Public rail, minibus taxi and bus services will resume at levels and on terms as will be set out in Directions, based on the progressive increase in commuter numbers during the various phases;

4. E-hailing services subject to restrictions on capacity and times, and for permitted activities only;

5. Transport and logistics in respect of specified cargo, and permitted retail goods to neighbouring countries, which shall include all goods imported via SA ports of entry, for re-export to neighbouring countries;

6. Essential imported goods will be prioritised through ports of entry and for transport and handling to final users. Directions will be issued in respect of other goods

K. Mining and quarrying:

1. All mining scaling up towards 100% employment

L. Repair and related emergency services:

1. Tow trucks and vehicle recovery services

2. All repair work, including plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repair work

3. All automobile repairs

M. Supply Chains:

1. Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of permitted services including components and equipment;

2. All workplaces or premises must have care and maintenance that is essential to the prevention of the destruction or significant impairment of working areas, plant, machinery or inventory, or to permit orderly wind down arrangements, on such conditions as may be issued by means of directions by the relevant cabinet members

N. Private households employment:

1. All private household employment permitted

O. Public administration, government services and other arms of the state:

1. Only essential government and administration services may operate, including:

a) Disaster management services;

b) Licensing, permitting and deeds offices, marriage certificates, birth and death certificates, and new and replacement identification documents;

c) Any other service designated by the Executive Authority, HODs,Heads of Courts, and Heads of other Chapter 9 Institutions

d) Essential municipal services;

e) Services related to the essential functioning of courts;

f) Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS;

g) Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services;

h) Services rendered by the Executive, members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament;

i) Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector and the Independent Electoral Commission

P. Health, social and personal services:

1. Medical and veterinary services permitted;

2. Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;

3. Recycling of glass, paper & metal inc informal recyclers permitted at full capacity;

4. Laundry and dry-cleaning services permitted;

5. All Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted

6. Wildlife Management, Antipoaching, Animal Care and Veterinary services;

7. Funeral and cremation services, including mortuaries services and the transportation of mortal remains;

8. Trade union essential staff for workers covered by Level Two, subject to Directions

Q. Education services:

1. Permitted on dates and schedule set out separately

R. Personal Movement:

1. Interprovincial travel is permitted

2. Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and to purchase goods.

3. Mandatory use of cloth masks (including home-made ones to cover nose and mask) and ensure hand hygiene when in public and at workplace.

4. Emergencies for medical reasons.

5. Those who have an exemption to travel for funerals

6. South Africans returning home and foreign nationals leaving South Africa

7. Elderly and persons with co-morbidities are encouraged to self-isolate and only leave home for exceptional reasons.

8. Social distancing (2m away from other persons) to be applied in public when, shopping, visiting health facilities (pharmacies, clinics etc),

9. Walking, jogging and cycling permitted

10. Social distancing when using public and private transport, as per transport guidelines

11. All public gatherings are prohibited.

12. Stores to ensure that there is temperature screening of patrons, hand sanitisers available and measures to facilitate social distancing. Where the number of customers cannot be accommodated at once then measures such a ticket system and time limits per customer should be implemented instead of the physical queuing of customers.

13. Curfews will be implemented between 8pm and 5am

Level 1

Level One: Permitted Retail and Service Operations; and Personal Movement

A. Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing:

1. All agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and related services permitted

B. Electricity, gas and water supply:

1. All electricity, gas and water supply

C. Manufacturing:

1. All manufacturing at 100% employment

D. Construction and related services (inc. tradespeople)

1. All construction projects permitted

E. Wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, eCommerce and informal traders

1. All retail permitted, subject to directions

F. Information and communication services:

1. All telecommunication services and infrastructure;

2. Information and Communication Technology services for all private and business customers;

3. All postal services and courier services (i.e. eCommerce) permitted

G. Media and entertainment services:

1. Online services;

2. Productions for local broadcast; and live streaming in support of COVID-19 subject to directions; and

3. Newspapers and broadcasting

H. Financial and business services:

1. Employees should work from home where possible;

2. All financial and business services permitted

I. Accommodation and food service activities:

1. Accommodation permitted

2. Restaurants, including sit-down, take-away and delivery, permitted

J. Transport, storage and communication services:

1. All air travel permitted;

2. All ocean transport permitted;

3. Public rail, minibus taxi and bus services will resume at levels and on terms as will be set out in Directions, based on the progressive increase in commuter numbers during the various phases;

4. E-hailing services subject to restrictions on capacity and times, and for permitted activities only;

5. Transport and logistics in respect of specified cargo, and permitted retail goods to neighbouring countries, which shall include all goods imported via SA ports of entry, for re-export to neighbouring countries;

6. Essential imported goods will be prioritised through ports of entry and for transport and handling to final users. Directions will be issued in respect of other goods

K. Mining and quarrying:

1. All mining at 100% employment

L. Repair and related emergency services:

1. All repair and related emergency services permitted

M. Supply chains:

1. Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of permitted services including components and equipment;

2. All workplaces or premises must have care and maintenance that is essential to the prevention of the destruction or significant impairment of working areas, plant, machinery or inventory, or to permit orderly wind down arrangements, on such conditions as may be issued by means of directions by the relevant cabinet members

N. Private households employment:

1. All private household employment permitted

O. Public administration, government services and other arms of the state:

1. All public administration and government services permitted

P. Health, social and personal services:

1. Medical and veterinary services permitted;

2. Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services;

3. Recycling of glass, paper & metal inc. informal recyclers permitted at full capacity;

4. Laundry and dry-cleaning services permitted;

5. Other personal services like hair salons, spas and beauticians permitted, subject to directions;

6. All Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted;

7. Wildlife Management, Antipoaching, Animal Care and Veterinary services;

8. Funeral and cremation services, including mortuaries services and the transportation of mortal remains;

9. Trade union essential staff for workers covered by Level One, subject to Directions

10. Other recreational, cultural and sporting activities and facilities, re-opening subject to directions

Q. Education services:

1. Permitted on dates and schedule set out separately

R. Personal movement:

1. No limitation on personal movement but persons are encouraged to limit movement to essential travel

2. Mandatory use of cloth masks (including home-made ones to cover nose and mask) and ensure hand hygiene when in public and at workplace.

3. Elderly and persons with co-morbidities are encouraged to take additional precautions when leaving home.

4. Social distancing (2m away from other persons) to be applied in public when shopping, visiting health facilities (pharmacies, clinics etc),

5. Walking, jogging and cycling permitted

6. Social distancing when using public and private transport, as per transport guidelines

7. All public gatherings are prohibited

