Plan to open South African schools next week – All the details

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that it plans for schools to reopen on 4 May.

Teachers are set to arrive on 4 May, while Grade 12 and Grade 7 learners will arrive back at school on 6 May.

DBE Director-General Hubert Mathanzima Mweli said the department’s plans, which it outlined in a video call, will be presented to parliament today for approval.

Other learners are proposed to be phased in as follows:

Grade 6 and Grade 11 – 20 May

Grade 5 and Grade 10 – 3 June

Grade 4 and Grade 9 – 17 June

Grade 3 and Grade 8 – 1 July

Grade 1 and Grade 2 – 8 July

Grade R – 15 July

The exam schedule is proposed to be amended as follows:

The May/June Exams for the National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) will be combined with the October/November Exams and rescheduled for November/December.

Marking of examination scripts will run up to the end of December 2020.

Moderation, standardisation, and release of the results will be moved to mid/end of January 2021.

School Based Assessment will have to be calculated without the May/June exams.

Grade 12s will still write preparatory examinations in September.

The November/December examination time table will have to be amended accordingly.

School calendar and rules

The new school calendar for learners is proposed to be as follows:

Term 2 – 6 May to 26 July

6 May to 26 July Term 3 – 3 August to 23 September

3 August to 23 September Term 4 – 28 September to 9 December

The Department of Education has also outlined a variety of rules and guidelines that it plans on implementing at schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These include: