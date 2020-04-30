Opening schools in South Africa – What the experts have to say

Educations experts are concerned about opening schools too soon in South Africa, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a risk.

In a presentation made yesterday, the Director-General of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) Mathanzima Mweli stated that 6 May was a possible date for the return of Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners.

This received significant backlash, with many suggesting the reopening date would be reckless.

The Deputy Minister of the DBE, Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, later claimed that the presentation used was an old one and that 18 May was the date she had in her latest presentation.

It is not clear at this point which date is correct, as further correspondence from the department has not yet been issued.

Lack of information

Equal Education has said the DBE has not convincingly demonstrated that all schools will be provided with the necessary resources and support needed to reopen next week.

“Many questions remain about how basic education authorities will ensure that schools in poor and working-class communities are prepared to mitigate against the health risks, and are able to support the learning of children who have been, and continue to be, unable to learn from home due to factors such as lack of access to the Internet, to devices, or to electricity,” it said.

A public school principal, who requested to remain anonymous, agreed with this sentiment.

“Parents are asking: If the government is that uncertain with its messaging, how organised are they in terms of reopening?”

The principal added that a massive number of questions remain unanswered, and a 6 May reopening would not give schools enough time to prepare.

It would make more sense for principals to return on 4 May, teachers on 11 May, and learners on 18 May – as has been suggested by Mhaule.

“Teachers will have enough time to work out teaching strategies, and we won’t feel as if we’re in a tizz – which is very important psychologically.”

Phased-in approach

Professor Mary Metcalfe, education expert and senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg, told the SABC that a phased approach is critical.

“If we’re going to abide by the national guidelines for the lockdown level 4, we’re supposed to be keeping a 2-metre distance between individuals – it’s impossible to do that under normal schooling conditions,” she said.

She highlighted that matrics will need to be spread over several classes, which brings various new questions – such as who will be teaching these classes, and how a timetable will be managed.

“We could not do that if all if the grades came back at the same time,” she said.

Metcalfe said that allaying the fears of parents is also critical.

“The public has to have confidence in the steps that government is taking,” said Metcalfe.

“I think that we need now to talk to the Department of Basic Education as the public and as stakeholders to say give us progress that you are monitoring these preconditions in all nine provinces.”

The principal who spoke to MyBroadband said their school was currently trying to calm parents, pupils, and staff following the information distributed by the DBE.

“I’m sending letters to them, and I’ve seen letters from other schools, where they are trying to calm parents after the inappropriate presentation.”

Salvaging the school year

Metcalfe went on to state that the country must “drop this concept of losing the school year, because I think that gives a message that there’s not going to be learning”.

While children have not had the time to learn everything that they should, they can catch up this content over the next 18 months.

“It doesn’t have to be crammed into one year,” said Metcalfe.

“The group that is most at risk… is the Grade 12s, and the minister and the provincial departments are so committed to ensuring that the Grade 12 class can write, and I think that we need to support them.”

Unions speak out

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has stated that no school will open until its concerns have been allayed.

“We urged the Department to comply with minimum requirements which we articulated” said SADTU.

These include:

Fumigation and disinfection of schools.

Proper school infrastructure in the form of proper toilet facilities and classrooms.

Observance of social distancing inside the classrooms and in courtyards.

Reduction of class sizes.

Provision of soap, sanitizers and masks.

Screening of learners, teachers and support personnel.

“If [level 4] regulations are to be adhered to, there should be no reopening of schools,” said SADTU.

“The minister should meet with stakeholders before any announcement is made and after making sure that the Department of Health has expertly assessed the risks.”

National Professional Teachers Organisation (NAPTOSA) executive director Basil Manuel told Cape Talk that the union does not believe schools should open next week.

“At the moment, our schools are not ready, they certainly haven’t got all the equipment, and then there are those million-dollar questions about water, transport, and also simply about who is doing what when schools open,” said Manuel.

Manuel also highlighted that it is unclear what will happen to teachers who have preexisting medical conditions, and if they are to be replaced, who will replace them.

He said the union is telling its members to wait for DBE Minister Angie Motshekga to make an announcement on the official reopening date.

Motshekga is set to address the media at 16:30 today.

Mary Metcalfe interview