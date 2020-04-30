University campuses will stay closed during level 4 lockdown

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that higher education students, including universities and TVET colleges, will not return to their campuses during COVID-19 alert level 4.

“Like all the other sectors in our society, we have been forced to take immediate and drastic measures to contain the virus to ensure our students and staff are protected,” said Nzimande.

“The risks are simply too great and cannot function successfully outside the context of a general lockdown.”

Nzimande said that it has instead been decided that the period from 1 May until South Africa transitions into the lower levels of the COVID management strategy will be used to prepare a number of critical interventions across institutions so that they are ready for the ultimate return of students.

He said that any decision to open higher learning institutions for learning will have to be in line with the country’s greater lockdown regulations.

Academic year adjustment

Nzimande said the 2020 academic year will be reworked to ensure that all higher education institutions and their students are able to complete their academic requirements.

This may result in the academic year extending into early 2021, Nzimande said.

“The likely extension of the academic year will require additional funding to maintain allowances for students while they complete the academic year,” said Nzimande.

“As a department, we are therefore working with NSFAS in modelling these costs.”

Nzimande said the start of the 2021 academic year will be adjusted to cooperate with the measures taken by the Department of Basic Education regarding the completion of the matric year.

June and September holidays will also be reduced to assist in the completion of the 2020 academic year, Nzimande said, and the revised academic calendar will be provided in due course.

Alternative learning

“The fact we are not opening campuses does not mean we will not be working,” Nzimande added.

He said that multi-modal remote learning systems will be implemented as a replacement for on-campus learning.

These will include digital and analogue measures, and those who require it will be delivered materials physically to ensure they can continue with their studies.

Nzimande added that all NSFAS students will receive devices such as laptops to assist them in their studies.

“We are working hard to secure a deal with major mobile networks regarding data and connectivity to support learning,” added Nzimande.

“We believe we are close to reaching such a deal so that we can provide data to students.”

He said that the one exception to the decision not to let students return to campus will be selected clinical training students who will assist with the Department of Health’s campaign against the pandemic.

Nzimande acknowledged that TVET learners mostly don’t have digital devices to let them work online, and do not have access to sufficient data.

He said various other support initiatives will be undertaken as a result – including but not limited to the provision of devices to all NSFAS students.

Nzimande said radio and TV broadcasts have also begun in key subjects and will become more rigorous. They are expected to last up to six months.