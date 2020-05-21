Samsung unveils Galaxy S20 TE – A smartphone for the US military

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE), which is a version of its flagship smartphone designed for the US army.

According to Samsung, it features highly customised software features, meaning it is designed to support the various rigorous requirements of military operations.

“The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners,” said Samsung Electronics America mobile B2B head Taher Behbehani.

“The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment.”

Features

The Galaxy S20 TE packs a variety of features designed to improve functionality in a military environment.

The device is engineered to connect to tactical radios and mission systems easily – straight out of the box – due to its multi-Ethernet capabilities.

It also supports Private SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and CBRS so that a connection can be made across a variety of environments.

Various other features also prepare the Galaxy S20 TE for use in covert operations, including a mode which allows the user to turn the smartphone’s display on or off when wearing night-vision goggles.

Stealth mode functions as a more rigorous aeroplane mode, as it disables LTE and mutes all RF broadcasting.

Importantly, Samsung said the Galaxy S20 TE offers enough performance to run numerous mission applications while in the field so that operators can access all necessary intelligence without being bottlenecked by the smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 TE uses Samsung Knox, which is Samsung’s defence-grade mobile security platform, while DualDAR architecture offers additional security with two layers of encryption – even when the device is powered off or unauthenticated.

Launch date and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S2o TE will be available in the third quarter of 2020 through select IT channel partners, the company said.

Specifications and images of the Galaxy S20 TE are below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 TE