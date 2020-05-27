Lockdown restrictions on SA Post Office relaxed

Acting Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Jackson Mthembu has relaxed the regulations that were imposed upon the Post Office in the 3 May directive for the Communications and Digital Technologies sector.

Certain measures that were originally imposed upon the Post Office and Postbank pertaining to a limited reopening of branches have been removed from the directive as of yesterday.

The paragraph that was deleted read as follows:

Additional measures for Post Office/ Postbank branches:

In addition to the requirements of Regulation 28(2) the following mitigation measures apply:

Not more than 30% of staff must be allowed to enter the workplace at the same time at any point; Different start and end times should be implemented; No more than 882 (almost 60%) of Post Office branches may be open.”



These amendments come into place immediately and apply to level 4 and level 5 of the lockdown.

Post Office resumes operations

The Post Office said on 22 May that it would be implementing full services from Monday 25 May for services that are allowed under the Level 4 regulations.

“The total branch network available as of the 25th May will be 1,017 branches nationwide, with operations in the remainder of our branch network brought online in a phased approach as and when we complete implementing measures to ensure that we comply with regulations promulgated to combat the spread of the virus,” said Ivumile Nongogo, SA Post Office Acting CEO.

“We envisage that all our branches will be fully operational by 1 June 2020.”

The SA Post Office said it had deployed a restricted hours shift system in its sorting centres in order to comply with the regulations imposed upon it, although with Mthembu’s changes to the regulations, it appears this will no longer be required.

During the Level 4 lockdown, services available in Post Office branches include account payment, collection and delivery of parcels, posting of parcels, and certifying documents.

The renewal of motor vehicle licenses is expected to resume from 1 June 2020.

Now read: Why Eskom needs to increase electricity prices