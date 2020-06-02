Lockdown ministers ranked – Ramaphosa the best, Dlamini-Zuma the worst

Ask Afrika has released its COVID-19 Tracker research results for 19 – 25 May 2020, which shows that President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys a high level of trust among South Africans.

The report further showed that there is a high level of distrust in Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The Ask Afrika COVID-19 Tracker provides insight into various aspects of the pandemic, including government and business reputation.

The research found that most people trust the President to lead the country during the lockdown and believe he is taking the lead to manage the country.

This sentiment has, however, declined over the past four weeks, and more than 60% of South Africans want to hear from the President at least once a week.

Further to this, 78% of people would like to receive frequent communication from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“Consistently, more than 60% of people noted that the government is doing a good job in supporting its citizens during the lockdown,” Ask Afrika said.

Trust in ministers

Ask Afrika’s COVID-19 Tracker shows that President Ramaphosa has the highest level of trust while Dlamini-Zuma is the most distrusted.

Only 8% of citizens surveyed said they completely distrust Ramaphosa, while 50% said they trust the President completely.

When it came to Dlamini-Zuma, 25% said they completely distrust her while only 26% said they completely trust her.

The research further shows that South Africans have more trust in Mkhize than other measured ministers – Bheki Cele, Ebrahim Patel, and Dlamini-Zuma.

The chart below provides an overview of Ask Afrika’s findings related to the trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa and prominent National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) ministers.