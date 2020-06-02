35,812 COVID-19 cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 35,812 recorded cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 1,455 cases over the last 24 hours.

The minister did not provide any new information regarding the number of additional recoveries or deaths recorded on the last day.

As of 1 June, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in South Africa was 705 and the number of recoveries was 17,291.

The number of tests conducted locally is currently listed as 761,534.

Below is the provincial breakdown of the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to date.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 23,583 525 Gauteng 4,276 33 Eastern Cape 4,324 82 KwaZulu-Natal 2,637 52 Free State 299 8 Limpopo 193 3 North West 271 1 Mpumalanga 132 0 Northern Cape 91 1

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is

35 812. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020

Trust in ministers

A recent report from Ask Africa has found that out of all ministers and officials involved in the administration of the COVID-19 lockdown, Ramaphosa is the most trusted.

The report also showed that there is a high level of distrust in Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The research found that most people trust the President to lead the country during the lockdown and believe he is taking the lead to manage the country.

This sentiment has, however, declined over the past four weeks, and more than 60% of South Africans want to hear from the President at least once a week.

Further to this, 78% of people would like to receive frequent communication from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.