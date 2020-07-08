These are the lockdown rules South Africans break the most

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed in a parliament Q&A session that more than 270,000 people have been arrested for contravening South Africa’s lockdown regulations.

The statistics cited by Cele showed that 276,607 people were arrested for breaking lockdown rules from the declaration of the national state of disaster until 19 June.

Of those arrested, 22,815 people have paid admission of guilt fines, Cele said.

Cele noted that there were a number of common offences prevalent across all provinces during the various lockdown phases, most of which were related to people leaving their homes or engaging in public gatherings.

The most common offences during the various lockdown levels are reflected in the table below:

Lockdown rules most commonly broken by South Africans Level 5 Failure by a person to be confined to a residence during lockdown except to perform/obtain essential services/goods, collect a social grant, etc.

Failure by business/entity to cease operations during lockdown other than a business/entity involved in manufacturing supply or provisioning. Level 4 Failure by business/entity to cease operations during lockdown other than a business/entity involved in manufacturing supply or provisioning.

Failure by a person to be confined to his/her residence, read with Regulation 31 (2) (gatherings of people).

Convening of a gathering, assembly, concourse/procession on a public road or building, place or premises except at a workplace or normal residence. Level 3 Selling of tobacco products, e-cigarettes or related other than for export

Paying admission of guilt fines

The option to pay an admission of guilt fine may be offered to those arrested by the SAPS on suspicion of a less serious crime, allowing the person to admit guilt without having to appear in court.

This prevents the court system from being overloaded, but it is important to note that the fine will appear on the arrestee’s criminal record.

Cele outlined the number of people who had paid admission of guilt fines for lockdown offences in each province, with most of these fines being paid in Limpopo.

Province Number of people who paid admission of guilt fines Limpopo 11,417 Gauteng 3,148 KwaZulu-Natal 2,466 Mpumalanga 1,859 North West 1,433 Eastern Cape 1,379 Free State 810 Western Cape 194 Northern Cape 109

Problems in Gauteng

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng continues to rise dramatically, with the local government stressing the importance of citizens complying with lockdown regulations.

The Gauteng provincial health department has addressed the rising number of cases in the province, blaming the increase on the “blatant disregard” of lockdown regulations by the citizenry.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that the province was in discussions with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) about how it could more strictly enforce the advanced level 3 lockdown restrictions.

“What we agreed on as the executive council is to see how we are able to apply and enforce the regulations that will help us to reduce the rate of transmission,” he said.

“These regulations are the ones that are already applied but are not being respected by the community.”