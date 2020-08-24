DA slams Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for defying Parliament

Five new councillors are set to start their terms at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) on Monday.

This follows their appointment by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, as published in the Government Gazette on 21 August 2020.

“The newly-appointed Council members will take their oath of office today and commence their four-year term to serve and execute their mandate in the public interest,” ICASA said in a statement.

Keabetswe Modimoeng, who was appointed as chairperson, is set to serve for a five-year term.

The other four appointees are Peter Zimri, Luthando Mkumathela, Yolisa Kedama, and Charles Lewis.

ICASA acting chairperson Palesa Kadi welcomed the new councillors.

She said the Authority faced the significant task of developing evidence-based regulations to level the playing field within the ICT industry.

“The incoming councillors possess vast experiences in their own right and we intend to tap into their intelligence as we continue to regulate in the public interest,” said Kadi.

“The councillors will be sworn in by Judge JCW Van Rooyen at ICASA Head Office from 16:00 today where they all will commit to serving the South African public without fear or favour and in line with their mandate as enshrined in the Constitution and the ICASA Act,” ICASA added.

Minister is defying Parliament – DA

The latest appointees bring the total number of ICASA councillors to eight, with one vacancy still having to be filled.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams’s decision not to appoint a sixth new councillor, as recommended by Parliament, has been slammed by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has said the party will request that the Speaker of Parliament, Thandi Modise, subject Ndabeni-Abrahams to disciplinary action following “her latest decision to ignore Parliament”.

“While this may seem a minor infraction, it is not,” Van Damme stated.

She explained this was the second time the minister decided to override the National Assembly’s decision on appointments to the ICASA Council.

“Last month, Ndabeni-Abrahams wrote to the Speaker seeking to reject the National Assembly’s proposed list of candidates to serve on the Council,” Van Damme said.

“By doing so, she not only violated the ICASA Act, but the constitutional principle of the separation of powers,” she added.

The portfolio committee would not grant a request by the minister to fill only four of the six vacancies, neither would it alter the skills set in its recommended list, or change the order of priority for its recommendations.

“That the minister has now only appointed five, and not the six as per the decision of National Assembly is a brazen middle finger at Parliament, and must be dealt with harshly,” Van Damme said.