Serious corruption allegations over free laptops for students

Serious corruption allegations against senior state officials have delayed the procurement of laptops for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced in April that laptops and data will be provided at no charge to NSFAS students to support online learning.

The project cost is estimated to be around R5 billion, and Nzimande said in April they have been engaging with National Treasury on the procurement of these devices.

Fast-forward four months, and NSFAS students are still waiting for laptops to support their studies.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science, and Technology has now expressed concerns over this delay.

Committee chairman Philly Mapulane said the allegations of undue interference with the procurement processes are of great concern.

“Attempts are being made to manipulate the procurement process and to finally get it aborted because certain service providers are not recommended,” said Mapulane.

Speaking to the SABC, Mapulane said he raised these concerns with NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen.

He informed Carolissen that there are individuals employed by the state who are attempting to manipulate the laptop procurement process.

“We are worried. It does not seem like these allegations are taken seriously,” said Mapulane.

He highlighted that these are very serious allegations against “individuals who are highly placed in the state”.

“At this stage, we do not want to venture into mentioning the names, but at some point, we will be releasing the names of those who are alleged t be interfering with the process,” he said.

He added that they have not received any response from NSFAS or the Department of Higher Education.

“It is very strange given the fact that the allegations are very serious and involve very large projects,” he said.

He said if they do not receive feedback from NSFAS by the end of the week they have to “come in and make sure there is proper accountability in the manner in which this process was handled”.

Interview with Philly Mapulane