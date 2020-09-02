Government’s crazy COVID-19 spending – Up to R14,750 per digital thermometer

The COVID-19 pandemic has required national and provincial government departments to spend money on personal protective equipment, thermometers, and other equipment.

At the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government has released the details of the COVID-19 contracts its national and provincial departments have entered into.

The departments were told to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

“This measure is unprecedented, and a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process,” President Ramaphosa said in a recent statement.

““By publishing these lists we have honoured our promise to the South African people. They enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for COVID-19 related services.”

“The collaboration and cooperation between government departments during this process has been laudable, and a clear indication that we are going to intensify our efforts to act against any individuals or companies involved in corruption and profiteering around this pandemic.”

This data includes payments made relating to the procurement of digital thermometers, which are used to check that people don’t have high temperatures.

Altogether, the national government spent R14.3 million on digital thermometers to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Limpopo spent the most on digital thermometers out of all the provincial governments, racking up a bill of R76.9 million.

Digital thermometer prices

As the South African government has a history of questionable tenders, MyBroadband has investigated the prices paid by various departments for these thermometers.

To start, we have collated the prices of the most popular thermometers on Takealot and Makro’s websites:

Takealot

Thermometer Infrared Forehead Non-Contact – R249

Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer – R490

Digital Forehead Thermometer Infrared Thermometer – R699

Thermometer Infrared – R549

Infra-Red Medical Grade Thermometer Non-Contact AI Care – R730

Makro

T5 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer – R399

Puridene YHKY Infrared Thermometer – R649

Simzo F7 Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer – R499

It is also worth noting that since government departments often purchase these thermometers in bulk, they should enjoy favourable rates – even on more expensive devices.

Findings

MyBroadband’s investigation into the government’s procurement prices finds that the prices paid are substantially higher than those available at Takealot and Makro.

The investigation looks at both national and provincial spending and found that most thermometers were purchased for between R1,500 and R3,000 per unit.

However, there were cases where departments paid in excess of R5,000 for a thermometer – such as with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), which recorded a transaction disclosing 13 thermometers purchased for R74,750.

The Department of Tourism is also documented as purchasing two thermometers for R29,500 – which translates to R14,750 per thermometer.

It is unclear whether this is a typing error and should instead read 20 thermometers (translating to R1,475 per thermometer) or if this is a genuine overpayment.

There were also notable presentation issues in the reports provided by some provinces:

The Free State records show just two thermometer procurement entries across its 12 departments, indicating an issue with the reports.

The Eastern Cape’s records do not clarify what products each supplier sold, as well as the prices they charged.

At the time of writing, no documents were available regarding the COVID-19-related contracts in the Northern Cape.

While the Western Cape provides figures for how much was spent by each department to procure thermometers, it did not disclose how many thermometers were purchased or the price per unit that these departments paid.

Dut to the above issues, the Free State, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape are excluded from the investigation.

It is also worth noting that in some cases, individual order entries within these documents detail thermometers being purchased alongside other products such as masks and sanitisers.

These entries were omitted as an accurate spending figure could not be obtained from this information.

The prices paid by the various government departments for thermometers are below.

National

National thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Public Service Commission (PSC) – – R55,660 – – R55,660 The Presidency R1,750 7 R12,250 R1,990 5 R9,950 R1,195 2 R2,390 R2,000 2 R4,000 R1,750 1 R1,750 – – R30,340 Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) – – R7,544 – – R3,900 – – R11,444 Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities R2,300 5 R11,500 R775 2 R1,550 – – R13,050 Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) R5,750 13 R74,750 R1,899 5 R9,495 – – R84,245 Statistics South Africa – – R431,250 – – R23,000 – – R454,250 Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) R1,949.25 4 R7,797 R7,797 Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) – – R150,030 – – R9,893 – – R11,377 – – R7,500 – – R9,600 – – R5,185 – – R193,585 Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) – – R34,000 R666.67 6 R4,000 R699.90 1 R699.90 – – R6,037.50 – – R6,300 – – R3,600 – – R26,971.53 R1,040.78 2 R2,081.55 R1,092.50 6 R6,555 – – R74,970 – – R8,050 – – R52,324 – – R225,589.48 Department of Correction Services (DCS) R2,869.25 20 R57,385 R2,875 355 R1,020,625 R2,127.50 1,000 R2,127,500 R2,300 20 R46,000 R1,348.99 20 R26,979.80 R2,900 2 R5,800 R1,982.62 11 R21,792.82 R2,875 10 R28,750 R2,300 30 R69,000 R1,500 16 R24,000 R3,220 9 R28,980 R1,502 18 R27,036 – – R6,064.41 – – R13,800 – – R29,250 – – R29,250 – – R29,250 – – R840 – – R5,152 – – R10,500 – – R5,520 R1,888.50 10 R18,885 R1,888.50 8 R15,108 R1,888.50 20 R37,770 R2,300 50 R115,000 R2,300 1 R2,300 R1,610 14 R22,540 R1,888.50 26 R49,101 R1,516.10 15 R22,741.50 R1,200 25 R34,500 – – R3,931,420.53 Department of Home Affairs (DHA) R1,815 25 R45,375 R1,800 460 R828,000 R1,380 460 R634,800 R1,499 80 R119,920 – – R1,628,095 Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ and CD) R866.33 12 R10,396 R1,850 1 R1,850 R900 4 R3,600 – – R15,846 National Prosecution Authority (NPA) R1,688.05 9 R15,192.45 – – R76,500 – – R63,000 R1,400 6 R8,400 – – R163,092.45 Legal Aid R1,499.99 152 R229,027.88 R229,027.88 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) R1,800 14 R25,200 R25,200 South African Police Service (SAPS) R1,750 25 R43,750 R2,012.5 56 R112,700 – – R156,450 State Security Agency (SSA) R1,348.99 20 R26,979.80 R1,667.50 60 R100,050 – – R127,029.80 Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) R2,300 2 R4,600 R1,800 2 R3,600 – – R8,200 Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) – – R4,599.89 – – R4,599.89 National Treasury – – R12,128.82 – – R1,897 R2,875 4 R11,500 R2,685.25 4 R10,741 – – R84,027.65 – – R3,777 R850 1 R850 – – R900,000 R1,837.48 25 R45,937 – – R14,100 – – R1,084,958.47 Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) R1,913 260 R571,987 R1,380 100 R138,000 R2,800 20 R56,000 R1,092.50 1 R1,092.50 R1,412.90 1 R1,412.90 – – R16,675 – – R43,125 – – R7,000 R1,600 2 R3,200 – – R10,165 – – R4,400 – – R2,400 R1,725 2 R3,450 – – R32,100 – – R891,007.40 Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) R2,300 18 R41,400 – – 14,160 – – R89,125 R1,700 1,320 R2,244,000 R1,700 650 R1,105,000 – – R3,493,685 Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) R2,300 57 R131,100 R2,300 200 R460,000 – – R591,100 Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) R2,300 30 R69,000 R69,000 Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) – – R46,400 – – R4,788 – – R2,933 – – R2,415 – – R13,053 – – R2,367 – – R6,900 R1,877.50 2 R2,755 R1,151 1 R1,151 – – R2,875 R1,616.50 2 R3,233 – – R9,660 – – R5,200 – – R103,730 Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) R2,000 1 R2,000 R1,950.75 1 R1,950.75 R1,110 1 R1,110 R500 1 R500 R480 1 R480 – – R6,040.75 Department of Tourism (DoT) R1,750 5 R8,750 R14,750 2 R29,500 R1,480 1 R1,480 R1,950 1 R1,950 R1,299.90 1 R1,299.90 – – R42,979.90 Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) – – R34,000 R666.67 6 R4,000 R699 1 R699 – – R6,037.50 R699.90 1 R699.90 – – R6,037.50 – – R6,300 – – R3,600 – – R26,971.53 R1,040.78 2 R2,081.55 R1,092.50 6 R6,555 – – R74,970 – – R8,050 – – R52,324 – – R232,325.98 Department of Health (DoH) R1,010.79 350 R353,527.82 R879.34 91 R80,020.05 – – R433,547.87 Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) R1,380 14 R19,320 R19,320 Total – – R14,332,617.40

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Office of the Premier R1,100 10 R11,000 R849 1 R849 R11,849 Provincial Treasury R2,527.20 30 R75,816 R75,816 Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs R2,527.20 110 R277,992 R277,992 Agriculture and Rural Development R1,200 57 R68,400 R68,400 Economic Development and Tourism R972.63 19 R18,480 R18,480 Education R1,888,87 5,400 R11,729,880.22 R11,729,880.22 Public Works, Roads and Transport R1,550 36 R55,800 R1,600 76 R121,600 R177,400 Community Safety, Security and Liaison R2,300 80 R184,000 R184,000 Health R4,000 10 R40,000 – – R265,362.50 R2,280 1,000 R2,280,000 R2,280 3000 R6,840,000 R1,874.89 3,000 R5,624,670 R2,350 3,000 R7,050,000 R22,100,032.50 Culture, Sport and Recreation R2,484 152 R377,568 R2,527.20 98 R247,665.60 R625,233.60 Social Development R2,527.20 60 R151,632 R2,527.20 20 R50,544 R527 17 R29,852.85 R718.75 1 R718.75 R232,747.60 Human Settlements R2,259 14 R31,626 R31,626 Economic Regulator R1,380 3 R4,140 R999 1 R999 R5,139 Regional Training Trust R2,990 25 R74,750 R74,750 Tourism and Parks Agency R2,298.83 42 R96,551 R96,551 Economic Growth Agency R2,500 12 R30,000 R30,000 Total R35,739,896.92

North West

North West thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Office of the Premier R1,570 15 R23,550 R23,550 Health R1,500 2,000 R3,000,000 R1,790 1,000 R1,790,000 R50 6,000 R300,000 R4.05 50,000 R202,400 R5,292,400 Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation R1,816.40 50 R90,820 R90,820 Provincial Treasury R2,475 10 R24,750 R24,750 Education R1,650 200 R330,000 R1,700 93 R158,100 R2,300 200 R460,000 R2,300 200 R460,000 R1,825 200 R365,000 R999.98 63 R62,999 R2,100 170 R357,000 R1,950 200 R390,000 R1,400 70 R98,000 R2,100 200 R420,000 R1,700 109 R185,300 R1,932 200 R386,400 R2,150 200 R430,000 R1,720 200 R344,000 R2,000 200 R400,000 R1,600 200 R320,000 R2,080 50 R104,000 R2,080 200 R416,000 R1,950 200 R390,000 R1,900 200 R380,000 R1,750 200 R350,000 R2,100 200 R420,000 R960 50 R48,000 R1,850 200 R370,000 R1,850 200 R370,000 R8,014,799 Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs R1,031.55 20 R20,631 R20,631 Agriculture and Rural Development R1,399 14 R19,586 R19,586 Total R13,486,536

Gauteng

Gauteng thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Provincial Treasury R2,070 5 R10,350 R10,350 Agriculture and Rural Development R2,450 35 R85,750 R85,750 Roads and Transport R1,110.85 45 R49,988.25 R49,988.25 Social Development R2,300 2 R4,600 R3,500 106 R371,000 R1,748 50 R52,440 R1,945 5 R9,725 R3,750 30 R112,500 – – R52,440 – – R34,500 R637,205 Economic Development R1,550 7 R10,850 R1,939 20 R38,780 R770 20 R15,400 R895 2 R1,790 – – R6,734.50 R73,554.50 Institute for Architecture R2,070 4 R8,280 R8,280 R1,637,127.75

Western Cape

Western Cape thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Office of the Premier – – R216,000 R216,000 Provincial Treasury – – R13,000 R13,000 Community Safety – – R80,097.50 – – R3,432.75 – – R9,746.25 R93,276.50 Education – – R4,968 – – R13,915 R18,883 Health – – R4,000 – – R223,905 – – R1,239,140 – – R1,000,240 – – R90,850 – – R454,250 – – R454,250 – – R148,469.60 – – R94,450 – – R381,800 – – R90,000 – – R300,000 R4,481,354.60 Social Development – – R73,657.50 – – R2,480 R76,137.50 Environmental Affairs – – R8,910 R8,910 Transport and Public Works – – R230,000 R230,000 Agriculture – – R18,000 – – R42,750 – – R7,980 – – R43,700 R112,430 Economic Development – – R3,675.40 R3,675.40 Cultural Affairs and Sport – – R150,660 R150,660 Local Government – – R12,800 R12,800 R5,417,127

KZN

KZN thermometer costs Department Price per thermometer Quantity Overall cost Agriculture and Rural Development R1,000 10 R10,000 R10,000 Arts and Culture R1,610 260 R418,600 R2,000 30 R60,000 R478,600 Community Safety and Liaison R1,870 16 R29,920 R29,920 Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs R1,600 102 R163,200 R163,200 Education R2,300 200 R460,000 R2,400 1,000 R2,400,000 R2,300 1,000 R2,300,000 R2,043.47 3,000 R6,130,410 R2,000 2,200 R4,400,000 R2,400 2,000 R4,800,000 R1,700 1,000 R1,700,000 R2,300 1,500 R3,450,000 R2,049 1,000 R2,049,000 R2,527.70 1,000 R2,527,700 R2,250 2,000 R4,500,000 R2,300 1,000 R2,300,000 R1,600 1,000 R1,600,000 R2,400 2,000 R4,800,000 R43,417,110 Health R941 700 R658,700 R2,196.50 6,000 R13,179,000 R13,837,700 Office of the Premier R2,300 15 R34,500 R34,500 Provincial Treasury R2,527,.2 8 R20,216.96 R20,216.96 Social Development R1,437.50 55 R79,062.50 R1,437.50 55 R79,062.50 R1,499 289 R433,211 R591,336 Sport and Recreation R2,645 12 R31,740 R31,740 Transport R890 120 R106,800 R585 150 R87,750 R194,550 Total R58,808,872.96

Limpopo