Government’s crazy COVID-19 spending – Up to R14,750 per digital thermometer

The COVID-19 pandemic has required national and provincial government departments to spend money on personal protective equipment, thermometers, and other equipment.
At the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government has released the details of the COVID-19 contracts its national and provincial departments have entered into.
The departments were told to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
“This measure is unprecedented, and a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process,” President Ramaphosa said in a recent statement.
““By publishing these lists we have honoured our promise to the South African people. They enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for COVID-19 related services.”
“The collaboration and cooperation between government departments during this process has been laudable, and a clear indication that we are going to intensify our efforts to act against any individuals or companies involved in corruption and profiteering around this pandemic.”
This data includes payments made relating to the procurement of digital thermometers, which are used to check that people don’t have high temperatures.
Altogether, the national government spent R14.3 million on digital thermometers to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
Limpopo spent the most on digital thermometers out of all the provincial governments, racking up a bill of R76.9 million.
Digital thermometer prices
As the South African government has a history of questionable tenders, MyBroadband has investigated the prices paid by various departments for these thermometers.
To start, we have collated the prices of the most popular thermometers on Takealot and Makro’s websites:
Takealot
- Thermometer Infrared Forehead Non-Contact – R249
- Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer – R490
- Digital Forehead Thermometer Infrared Thermometer – R699
- Thermometer Infrared – R549
- Infra-Red Medical Grade Thermometer Non-Contact AI Care – R730
Makro
- T5 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer – R399
- Puridene YHKY Infrared Thermometer – R649
- Simzo F7 Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer – R499
It is also worth noting that since government departments often purchase these thermometers in bulk, they should enjoy favourable rates – even on more expensive devices.
Findings
MyBroadband’s investigation into the government’s procurement prices finds that the prices paid are substantially higher than those available at Takealot and Makro.
The investigation looks at both national and provincial spending and found that most thermometers were purchased for between R1,500 and R3,000 per unit.
However, there were cases where departments paid in excess of R5,000 for a thermometer – such as with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), which recorded a transaction disclosing 13 thermometers purchased for R74,750.
The Department of Tourism is also documented as purchasing two thermometers for R29,500 – which translates to R14,750 per thermometer.
It is unclear whether this is a typing error and should instead read 20 thermometers (translating to R1,475 per thermometer) or if this is a genuine overpayment.
There were also notable presentation issues in the reports provided by some provinces:
- The Free State records show just two thermometer procurement entries across its 12 departments, indicating an issue with the reports.
- The Eastern Cape’s records do not clarify what products each supplier sold, as well as the prices they charged.
- At the time of writing, no documents were available regarding the COVID-19-related contracts in the Northern Cape.
- While the Western Cape provides figures for how much was spent by each department to procure thermometers, it did not disclose how many thermometers were purchased or the price per unit that these departments paid.
Dut to the above issues, the Free State, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape are excluded from the investigation.
It is also worth noting that in some cases, individual order entries within these documents detail thermometers being purchased alongside other products such as masks and sanitisers.
These entries were omitted as an accurate spending figure could not be obtained from this information.
The prices paid by the various government departments for thermometers are below.
National
|National thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Public Service Commission (PSC)
|–
|–
|R55,660
|–
|–
|R55,660
|The Presidency
|R1,750
|7
|R12,250
|R1,990
|5
|R9,950
|R1,195
|2
|R2,390
|R2,000
|2
|R4,000
|R1,750
|1
|R1,750
|–
|–
|R30,340
|Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)
|–
|–
|R7,544
|–
|–
|R3,900
|–
|–
|R11,444
|Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
|R2,300
|5
|R11,500
|R775
|2
|R1,550
|–
|–
|R13,050
|Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)
|R5,750
|13
|R74,750
|R1,899
|5
|R9,495
|–
|–
|R84,245
|Statistics South Africa
|–
|–
|R431,250
|–
|–
|R23,000
|–
|–
|R454,250
|Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA)
|R1,949.25
|4
|R7,797
|R7,797
|Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI)
|–
|–
|R150,030
|–
|–
|R9,893
|–
|–
|R11,377
|–
|–
|R7,500
|–
|–
|R9,600
|–
|–
|R5,185
|–
|–
|R193,585
|Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC)
|–
|–
|R34,000
|R666.67
|6
|R4,000
|R699.90
|1
|R699.90
|–
|–
|R6,037.50
|–
|–
|R6,300
|–
|–
|R3,600
|–
|–
|R26,971.53
|R1,040.78
|2
|R2,081.55
|R1,092.50
|6
|R6,555
|–
|–
|R74,970
|–
|–
|R8,050
|–
|–
|R52,324
|–
|–
|R225,589.48
|Department of Correction Services (DCS)
|R2,869.25
|20
|R57,385
|R2,875
|355
|R1,020,625
|R2,127.50
|1,000
|R2,127,500
|R2,300
|20
|R46,000
|R1,348.99
|20
|R26,979.80
|R2,900
|2
|R5,800
|R1,982.62
|11
|R21,792.82
|R2,875
|10
|R28,750
|R2,300
|30
|R69,000
|R1,500
|16
|R24,000
|R3,220
|9
|R28,980
|R1,502
|18
|R27,036
|–
|–
|R6,064.41
|–
|–
|R13,800
|–
|–
|R29,250
|–
|–
|R29,250
|–
|–
|R29,250
|–
|–
|R840
|–
|–
|R5,152
|–
|–
|R10,500
|–
|–
|R5,520
|R1,888.50
|10
|R18,885
|R1,888.50
|8
|R15,108
|R1,888.50
|20
|R37,770
|R2,300
|50
|R115,000
|R2,300
|1
|R2,300
|R1,610
|14
|R22,540
|R1,888.50
|26
|R49,101
|R1,516.10
|15
|R22,741.50
|R1,200
|25
|R34,500
|–
|–
|R3,931,420.53
|Department of Home Affairs (DHA)
|R1,815
|25
|R45,375
|R1,800
|460
|R828,000
|R1,380
|460
|R634,800
|R1,499
|80
|R119,920
|–
|–
|R1,628,095
|Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ and CD)
|R866.33
|12
|R10,396
|R1,850
|1
|R1,850
|R900
|4
|R3,600
|–
|–
|R15,846
|National Prosecution Authority (NPA)
|R1,688.05
|9
|R15,192.45
|–
|–
|R76,500
|–
|–
|R63,000
|R1,400
|6
|R8,400
|–
|–
|R163,092.45
|Legal Aid
|R1,499.99
|152
|R229,027.88
|R229,027.88
|Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
|R1,800
|14
|R25,200
|R25,200
|South African Police Service (SAPS)
|R1,750
|25
|R43,750
|R2,012.5
|56
|R112,700
|–
|–
|R156,450
|State Security Agency (SSA)
|R1,348.99
|20
|R26,979.80
|R1,667.50
|60
|R100,050
|–
|–
|R127,029.80
|Department of Public Enterprises (DPE)
|R2,300
|2
|R4,600
|R1,800
|2
|R3,600
|–
|–
|R8,200
|Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA)
|–
|–
|R4,599.89
|–
|–
|R4,599.89
|National Treasury
|–
|–
|R12,128.82
|–
|–
|R1,897
|R2,875
|4
|R11,500
|R2,685.25
|4
|R10,741
|–
|–
|R84,027.65
|–
|–
|R3,777
|R850
|1
|R850
|–
|–
|R900,000
|R1,837.48
|25
|R45,937
|–
|–
|R14,100
|–
|–
|R1,084,958.47
|Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)
|R1,913
|260
|R571,987
|R1,380
|100
|R138,000
|R2,800
|20
|R56,000
|R1,092.50
|1
|R1,092.50
|R1,412.90
|1
|R1,412.90
|–
|–
|R16,675
|–
|–
|R43,125
|–
|–
|R7,000
|R1,600
|2
|R3,200
|–
|–
|R10,165
|–
|–
|R4,400
|–
|–
|R2,400
|R1,725
|2
|R3,450
|–
|–
|R32,100
|–
|–
|R891,007.40
|Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT)
|R2,300
|18
|R41,400
|–
|–
|14,160
|–
|–
|R89,125
|R1,700
|1,320
|R2,244,000
|R1,700
|650
|R1,105,000
|–
|–
|R3,493,685
|Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF)
|R2,300
|57
|R131,100
|R2,300
|200
|R460,000
|–
|–
|R591,100
|Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE)
|R2,300
|30
|R69,000
|R69,000
|Department of Science and Innovation (DSI)
|–
|–
|R46,400
|–
|–
|R4,788
|–
|–
|R2,933
|–
|–
|R2,415
|–
|–
|R13,053
|–
|–
|R2,367
|–
|–
|R6,900
|R1,877.50
|2
|R2,755
|R1,151
|1
|R1,151
|–
|–
|R2,875
|R1,616.50
|2
|R3,233
|–
|–
|R9,660
|–
|–
|R5,200
|–
|–
|R103,730
|Department of Small Business Development (DSBD)
|R2,000
|1
|R2,000
|R1,950.75
|1
|R1,950.75
|R1,110
|1
|R1,110
|R500
|1
|R500
|R480
|1
|R480
|–
|–
|R6,040.75
|Department of Tourism (DoT)
|R1,750
|5
|R8,750
|R14,750
|2
|R29,500
|R1,480
|1
|R1,480
|R1,950
|1
|R1,950
|R1,299.90
|1
|R1,299.90
|–
|–
|R42,979.90
|Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC)
|–
|–
|R34,000
|R666.67
|6
|R4,000
|R699
|1
|R699
|–
|–
|R6,037.50
|R699.90
|1
|R699.90
|–
|–
|R6,037.50
|–
|–
|R6,300
|–
|–
|R3,600
|–
|–
|R26,971.53
|R1,040.78
|2
|R2,081.55
|R1,092.50
|6
|R6,555
|–
|–
|R74,970
|–
|–
|R8,050
|–
|–
|R52,324
|–
|–
|R232,325.98
|Department of Health (DoH)
|R1,010.79
|350
|R353,527.82
|R879.34
|91
|R80,020.05
|–
|–
|R433,547.87
|Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET)
|R1,380
|14
|R19,320
|R19,320
|Total
|–
|–
|R14,332,617.40
Mpumalanga
|Mpumalanga thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Office of the Premier
|R1,100
|10
|R11,000
|R849
|1
|R849
|R11,849
|Provincial Treasury
|R2,527.20
|30
|R75,816
|R75,816
|Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
|R2,527.20
|110
|R277,992
|R277,992
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|R1,200
|57
|R68,400
|R68,400
|Economic Development and Tourism
|R972.63
|19
|R18,480
|R18,480
|Education
|R1,888,87
|5,400
|R11,729,880.22
|R11,729,880.22
|Public Works, Roads and Transport
|R1,550
|36
|R55,800
|R1,600
|76
|R121,600
|R177,400
|Community Safety, Security and Liaison
|R2,300
|80
|R184,000
|R184,000
|Health
|R4,000
|10
|R40,000
|–
|–
|R265,362.50
|R2,280
|1,000
|R2,280,000
|R2,280
|3000
|R6,840,000
|R1,874.89
|3,000
|R5,624,670
|R2,350
|3,000
|R7,050,000
|R22,100,032.50
|Culture, Sport and Recreation
|R2,484
|152
|R377,568
|R2,527.20
|98
|R247,665.60
|R625,233.60
|Social Development
|R2,527.20
|60
|R151,632
|R2,527.20
|20
|R50,544
|R527
|17
|R29,852.85
|R718.75
|1
|R718.75
|R232,747.60
|Human Settlements
|R2,259
|14
|R31,626
|R31,626
|Economic Regulator
|R1,380
|3
|R4,140
|R999
|1
|R999
|R5,139
|Regional Training Trust
|R2,990
|25
|R74,750
|R74,750
|Tourism and Parks Agency
|R2,298.83
|42
|R96,551
|R96,551
|Economic Growth Agency
|R2,500
|12
|R30,000
|R30,000
|Total
|R35,739,896.92
North West
|North West thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Office of the Premier
|R1,570
|15
|R23,550
|R23,550
|Health
|R1,500
|2,000
|R3,000,000
|R1,790
|1,000
|R1,790,000
|R50
|6,000
|R300,000
|R4.05
|50,000
|R202,400
|R5,292,400
|Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation
|R1,816.40
|50
|R90,820
|R90,820
|Provincial Treasury
|R2,475
|10
|R24,750
|R24,750
|Education
|R1,650
|200
|R330,000
|R1,700
|93
|R158,100
|R2,300
|200
|R460,000
|R2,300
|200
|R460,000
|R1,825
|200
|R365,000
|R999.98
|63
|R62,999
|R2,100
|170
|R357,000
|R1,950
|200
|R390,000
|R1,400
|70
|R98,000
|R2,100
|200
|R420,000
|R1,700
|109
|R185,300
|R1,932
|200
|R386,400
|R2,150
|200
|R430,000
|R1,720
|200
|R344,000
|R2,000
|200
|R400,000
|R1,600
|200
|R320,000
|R2,080
|50
|R104,000
|R2,080
|200
|R416,000
|R1,950
|200
|R390,000
|R1,900
|200
|R380,000
|R1,750
|200
|R350,000
|R2,100
|200
|R420,000
|R960
|50
|R48,000
|R1,850
|200
|R370,000
|R1,850
|200
|R370,000
|R8,014,799
|Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
|R1,031.55
|20
|R20,631
|R20,631
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|R1,399
|14
|R19,586
|R19,586
|Total
|R13,486,536
Gauteng
|Gauteng thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Provincial Treasury
|R2,070
|5
|R10,350
|R10,350
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|R2,450
|35
|R85,750
|R85,750
|Roads and Transport
|R1,110.85
|45
|R49,988.25
|R49,988.25
|Social Development
|R2,300
|2
|R4,600
|R3,500
|106
|R371,000
|R1,748
|50
|R52,440
|R1,945
|5
|R9,725
|R3,750
|30
|R112,500
|–
|–
|R52,440
|–
|–
|R34,500
|R637,205
|Economic Development
|R1,550
|7
|R10,850
|R1,939
|20
|R38,780
|R770
|20
|R15,400
|R895
|2
|R1,790
|–
|–
|R6,734.50
|R73,554.50
|Institute for Architecture
|R2,070
|4
|R8,280
|R8,280
|R1,637,127.75
Western Cape
|Western Cape thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Office of the Premier
|–
|–
|R216,000
|R216,000
|Provincial Treasury
|–
|–
|R13,000
|R13,000
|Community Safety
|–
|–
|R80,097.50
|–
|–
|R3,432.75
|–
|–
|R9,746.25
|R93,276.50
|Education
|–
|–
|R4,968
|–
|–
|R13,915
|R18,883
|Health
|–
|–
|R4,000
|–
|–
|R223,905
|–
|–
|R1,239,140
|–
|–
|R1,000,240
|–
|–
|R90,850
|–
|–
|R454,250
|–
|–
|R454,250
|–
|–
|R148,469.60
|–
|–
|R94,450
|–
|–
|R381,800
|–
|–
|R90,000
|–
|–
|R300,000
|R4,481,354.60
|Social Development
|–
|–
|R73,657.50
|–
|–
|R2,480
|R76,137.50
|Environmental Affairs
|–
|–
|R8,910
|R8,910
|Transport and Public Works
|–
|–
|R230,000
|R230,000
|Agriculture
|–
|–
|R18,000
|–
|–
|R42,750
|–
|–
|R7,980
|–
|–
|R43,700
|R112,430
|Economic Development
|–
|–
|R3,675.40
|R3,675.40
|Cultural Affairs and Sport
|–
|–
|R150,660
|R150,660
|Local Government
|–
|–
|R12,800
|R12,800
|R5,417,127
KZN
|KZN thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|R1,000
|10
|R10,000
|R10,000
|Arts and Culture
|R1,610
|260
|R418,600
|R2,000
|30
|R60,000
|R478,600
|Community Safety and Liaison
|R1,870
|16
|R29,920
|R29,920
|Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs
|R1,600
|102
|R163,200
|R163,200
|Education
|R2,300
|200
|R460,000
|R2,400
|1,000
|R2,400,000
|R2,300
|1,000
|R2,300,000
|R2,043.47
|3,000
|R6,130,410
|R2,000
|2,200
|R4,400,000
|R2,400
|2,000
|R4,800,000
|R1,700
|1,000
|R1,700,000
|R2,300
|1,500
|R3,450,000
|R2,049
|1,000
|R2,049,000
|R2,527.70
|1,000
|R2,527,700
|R2,250
|2,000
|R4,500,000
|R2,300
|1,000
|R2,300,000
|R1,600
|1,000
|R1,600,000
|R2,400
|2,000
|R4,800,000
|R43,417,110
|Health
|R941
|700
|R658,700
|R2,196.50
|6,000
|R13,179,000
|R13,837,700
|Office of the Premier
|R2,300
|15
|R34,500
|R34,500
|Provincial Treasury
|R2,527,.2
|8
|R20,216.96
|R20,216.96
|Social Development
|R1,437.50
|55
|R79,062.50
|R1,437.50
|55
|R79,062.50
|R1,499
|289
|R433,211
|R591,336
|Sport and Recreation
|R2,645
|12
|R31,740
|R31,740
|Transport
|R890
|120
|R106,800
|R585
|150
|R87,750
|R194,550
|Total
|R58,808,872.96
Limpopo
|Limpopo thermometer costs
|Department
|Price per thermometer
|Quantity
|Overall cost
|Health
|R2,249.40
|500
|R1,124,700
|R1,978
|3,000
|R5,934,000
|R1,978
|500
|R989,000
|R1,720
|500
|R860,000
|R1,978
|500
|R989,000
|R1,720
|500
|R860,000
|R1,951.20
|1,110
|R2,165,832
|R1,720
|3,000
|R5,160,000
|R1,720
|500
|R860,000
|R1,956
|5,000
|R9,780,000
|R1,720
|500
|R860,000
|R1,720
|3,500
|R6,020,000
|R1,951.20
|4,000
|R7,804,800
|R1,720
|3,000
|R5,160,000
|R1,720
|5,000
|R8,600,000
|R1,720
|3,000
|R5,160,000
|R1,720
|3,500
|R6,020,000
|R1,978
|500
|R989,000
|R2,249.40
|425
|R955,995
|R70,292,327
|Sport
|R1,795
|105
|R188,475
|R188,475
|Roads
|R2,800
|4
|R11,200
|R11,200
|Office of the Premier
|R1,592.09
|8
|R12,736.72
|R12,736.72
|Education
|R977.50
|1,000
|R977,500
|R800
|6,550
|R5,240,000
|R6,217,500
|Economic Development
|R1,521.74
|32
|R48,695.68
|R2,174
|11
|R23,914.00
|R72,609.68
|Treasury
|R1,698.86
|11
|R18,687.46
|R18,687.46
|Land Transport Authority
|R1,500
|4
|R6,000
|R6,000
|Cooperative governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs
|R2,779
|20
|R55,580
|R55,580
|Total
|R76,875,115.86
