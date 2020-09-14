SASSA launches online applications for social grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has launched an online self-service portal for social grant applications.

The service, which is available on both desktop and mobile phone browsers, can be accessed at https://services.sassa.gov.za.

“This should be a relief to grant applicants as it will save them the inconvenience of standing in queues at SASSA offices in order to apply for their grants,” SASSA said in a statement.

The agency added that online applications eliminated the risk of being infected with the COVID-19 virus because there is no need to gather at public places in order to apply.

As part of a pilot project, the online applications are currently limited to Child Support, Older Person, and Foster Child grants.

This testing period will run from 14 September to 25 September. Once the system has been reviewed, other grants will also be added to the portal, Sassa said.

Requirements and turnaround time

In order to access the service, applicants need to have an email address to sign up and to be able to log in for further services.

The online portal allows for the submission of required supporting documentation linked to the application, as well as changing details like the user’s chosen payment method, bank account information, address, and the status of their application.

Feedback to applicants will be sent via SMS to those with no listed email addresses and emails will be sent to those who choose to be contacted by email.

A receipt will be generated when the application is completed.

SASSA noted that the turnaround time for applications will be 10 days, provided the applicant supplies all the stipulated documents such as identity documents of applicant and spouse as well as banking details.

“It is important to note that required supporting documents to be attached must be certified. These documents should be certified by a commissioner of oaths,” SASSA stated.

MyBroadband was unable to access SASSA’s new portal at the time of publication, as the website was down.