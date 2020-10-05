Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’s WhatsApp has been hacked

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has opened a case with the relevant authorities after her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked, according to a statement from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The department said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

“Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp account HACKED!!!” the department said in a tweet.

“The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.”

The department said it plans to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” reads the statement.

Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities, said the Ministry.

Department spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed to MyBroadband that the Minister’s account had been hacked but said it could not provide any further information at this stage.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp account HACKED!!! The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party. — Dpt of Communications & Digital Technologies (@CommsZA) October 5, 2020

Now read: Driving licence renewal chaos in South Africa