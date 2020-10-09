Government wants to allow driver’s licence, passport and ID renewals at the SA Post Office

Communications and Digital Technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says that her department plans to introduce a number of new features to South African Post Office.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a media statement on Friday (9 October), that these service offerings will primarily be ‘digitally-focused’ but will also include services traditionally offered through the Department of Home Affairs.

“Among some of the government services which the post office wishes to provide in the immediate future includes but (are) not limited to the renewal of driver’s licences and applications for ID books and passports at its branches.

“But even more importantly, ensuring that the department and government achieve their objectives of building a digitally connected society,” she said.

Motorists and fleetowners whose car licences have expired can already renew their discs at the post office.

To achieve this digital focus, Ndabeni-Abrahams said that the the post office is currently repositioning its e-commerce strategy to be a driver of global exports and to enhance intra-African trade under the new African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“The post office also plans to expand its role in e-commerce and intends to launch a platform for online shopping within the next few months, aimed specially at facilitating interaction between small craftsmen and traders in South Africa and buyers.”

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, the post office delivered around two million items daily and is expected to grow as the economy opens up further.

This is a strong indication of the critical role the post office still plays, but most importantly, its central role in growing the economy, the minister said.

“Given its massive and extensive infrastructure and presence in almost corners of the country, including the rural areas, there is growing need for government to make use of the SA Post Office to enhance the delivery of people-centred services.

“And those discussions are positively underway. This will go a long way in assisting the post office to be financially sustainable,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

