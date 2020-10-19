Here is the new list of high-risk countries which are not allowed to visit South Africa

The government has issued a revised list of the countries which are classified as “high risk” under its COVID-19 travel regulations.

This list has reduced dramatically in size compared to the one published on 30 September, with more than half of the countries included previously no longer being classified as high-risk.

The Department of Home Affairs said the list of high-risk countries has been constructed in such a way that it strikes a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

“Nothing has changed as far as all travellers from the continent of Africa are concerned. They are still welcome to visit the country subject to COVID-19 protocols,” the department said.

People from high-risk countries who may visit SA fall in the following categories: business travellers, holders of critical skills visas, investors, and people on international mission in sports, arts, culture, and science.

“We recognise that there are a number of regular visitors from mainly European countries that have been accustomed to long periods of visitation to our country during our summer season when it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere,” the department said.

“Most of them own properties in the country.”

The Department said it will therefore allow visitors in whichever category who are coming to stay for a three-month period, subject to COVID-19 protocols.

The new list of high-risk countries

Below is the updated list of countries which are classified as “high-risk” under COVID-19 international travel regulations:

Argentina

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Mexico

Netherlands

Peru

Philippines

Russia

Spain

United Kingdom

USA

It is important to note that if South Africans travel to a high-risk country, they will be regarded as being from a high-risk country upon their return to South Africa.

Travellers will be screened at the port of entry for any COVID-19 symptoms and for contact with people who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, upon arrival in South Africa, travellers will need to present negative COVID-19 test results not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Where they do not present this, travellers will be required to stay in a 10-day mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

All international travellers will also be asked to install the COVID-19 Alert South African app.

Now read: New traffic rules say you must now pay an extra R100 when fined