Free online tech courses launched for unemployed South Africans

The National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), and Coursera have partnered to bring online-based learning to unemployed youth.

The project, which will provide 50,000 youth with digital skills for free, is targeted at providing these South Africans with “skills needed for the 4th industrial revolution.”

Coursera is the largest online learning platform in the world and will work alongside other training already offered by NEMISA.

The DCDT explained that the platform offers about 3,000 courses from which students will be able to choose, including skills such as data science, coding, app development, digital marketing, and AI.

The government said that the programme will “skill, reskill and upskill” unemployed South Africans.

“The programme’s focus is however mainly on young people who did not finish school, school learners who could not enter tertiary education, university, TVETs and Community College, students who did not graduate and graduates who are still to find employment.”

NEMISA said that interested youth and students can apply to the programme by following this link, or by visiting its website and clicking on the registration link.

Those who do the latter will need to fill in their details, and once this has been done, NEMISA will send them an invitation to join.

“Once you have received your email, you simply follow the instructions and register for the courses,” it said.

Upon completion of their courses, graduates will get a globally recognised Coursera Certificate which they can use in their CVs or on their LinkedIn profiles.

The closing date for applications is 31 October 2020.