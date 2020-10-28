Ramaphosa enters COVID-19 quarantine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday 24 October 2020.

In a statement published on 28 October, the Presidency stated that Ramaphosa was not displaying any symptoms of the virus.

“On Saturday, 24 October, the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation,” the Presidency said.

“The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.”

The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday 27 October that a guest had shown COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result yesterday.

The Foundation communicated this to guests yesterday, just after the President had performed the unveiling of a statue of OR Tambo and attended the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni.

“The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements,” the Presidency said.

“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.”

Ramaphosa will continue to perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.