New level 1 lockdown rules published – What you can and cannot do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 1 lockdown regulations for South Africa.
This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 11 November, where he said that certain level 1 lockdown regulations would be eased.
Changes include the removal of restricted trading hours for businesses – including retail outlets and the sale of alcohol.
“We recognise that some industries are still not able to operate fully and that it will take some time for many jobs to return,” Ramaphosa said.
He said that even as restrictions on the sale of alcohol are lifted further, excessive alcohol consumption is a hindrance in the country’s fight against the coronavirus.
The national state of disaster has been extended to 15 December to enable the continued enforcement of lockdown regulations in South Africa.
The full list of changes in the new level 1 lockdown regulations is shown below.
International travel
- The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational, and the 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.
- Travelling to and from South Africa is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
- All international travel will resume subject to the following requirements:
- Travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.
- In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, the traveller will be required to quarantine him or herself at his or her own costs.
- International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.
- Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
- All commercial seaports will be opened.
- Small crafts will be allowed entry into seaports, in-line with health and border law enforcement protocols.
- The resumption of services for visa applications shall be determined in directions issued by the Minister of Home Affairs.
- The Minister for Home Affairs will develop International Travel Containment Protocols to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Trading hours and alcohol sales
- The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licenses.
- The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.
International leisure ships
- Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes.
Imprisonment or fine for breaking regulations
- Any person who fails to comply with or contravenes a provision of these regulations commits an offence and is, on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.
Summary – New level 1 lockdown rules
New Lockdown level 1 regulations
The updated lockdown level 1 regulations are embedded below.
