New level 1 lockdown rules published – What you can and cannot do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 1 lockdown regulations for South Africa.

This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 11 November, where he said that certain level 1 lockdown regulations would be eased.

Changes include the removal of restricted trading hours for businesses – including retail outlets and the sale of alcohol.

“We recognise that some industries are still not able to operate fully and that it will take some time for many jobs to return,” Ramaphosa said.

He said that even as restrictions on the sale of alcohol are lifted further, excessive alcohol consumption is a hindrance in the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

The national state of disaster has been extended to 15 December to enable the continued enforcement of lockdown regulations in South Africa.

The full list of changes in the new level 1 lockdown regulations is shown below.

International travel

The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational, and the 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.

Travelling to and from South Africa is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travel will resume subject to the following requirements: Travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel. In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, the traveller will be required to quarantine him or herself at his or her own costs.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

All commercial seaports will be opened.

Small crafts will be allowed entry into seaports, in-line with health and border law enforcement protocols.

The resumption of services for visa applications shall be determined in directions issued by the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Minister for Home Affairs will develop International Travel Containment Protocols to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trading hours and alcohol sales

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licenses.

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

International leisure ships

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes.

Imprisonment or fine for breaking regulations

Any person who fails to comply with or contravenes a provision of these regulations commits an offence and is, on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Summary – New level 1 lockdown rules

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 00:01 until 04:00 daily Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils are not allowed. Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 250 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 500 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings at casinos are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are allowed, subject to a limitation that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sport events are allowed. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational.

The 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.

Traveling to and from South Africa is allowed. subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travel will resume subject to COVID-19 protocols.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols. What is not allowed Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long distance travel. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is permitted during licensed trading hours. subject to the laws governing such licenses.

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew. What is not allowed No sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted between 00:00 and 04:00. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, except those listed below. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging and cycling is allowed, except between 00:01 and 04:00.

New Lockdown level 1 regulations

The updated lockdown level 1 regulations are embedded below.

