Matric mathematics exam leaked

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that the Matric Mathematics Paper 2 examination has been leaked.

Deputy Minister of the Department of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule said the department is extremely disappointed that this has happened.

“We are very disappointed that the Mathematics Paper II has leaked. We are still investigating the origins of the leak and want to assure the public that the perpetrators of this act will be dealt with harshly,” said Mhaule.

“Initial indications are that the paper became available in the early parts of Monday morning, hours before the paper could be written,” said the Department of Basic Education in a press release.

It said that while it is not yet clear how the paper was leaked, the students who had access to the paper were predominantly in Limpopo and Gauteng.

After a comparison between the actual Paper 2 and the contents of the leaked paper, it was determined that they were indeed the same paper.

Department investigation

“The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak,” it said.

“Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces.”

The department said the team which is investigating the matter is in the process of gathering evidence and a report will be submitted soon.

It will also enlist the assistance of law enforcement agencies in this investigation.

“The Department will investigate this matter fully and thoroughly and will utilise the mechanisms it has at its disposal which are part of the examination protocol to identify learners that may have had access to the paper.”

“An appeal is made to all candidates to remain focused on the examination papers that are still to be written and be assured that the culprits that are at the centre of this despicable act will be dealt with harshly,” the department said.

It requested that anybody who has information regarding this incident contact the department – and guaranteed the anonymity of whoever does this.

“The Department of Basic Education remains committed to ensuring the credibility and integrity of this important public examination.”