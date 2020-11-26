Government crackdown on piracy websites in South Africa

The South African government plans to crack down on illegal file-sharing and streaming websites in South Africa.

Speaking to the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Communications, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) said ISPs should be required to cooperate with the government to fight online piracy.

A new proposal which forms part of the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audio-visual Content Services Policy Framework calls for current laws to be amended to this effect.

Whereas the whitepaper proposes legislative amendments to deal with piracy in general, DCDT chief director of broadcasting policy Collin Mashile has specifically named illegal file-sharing websites and streaming platforms as major culprits.

“The draft white paper proposes that legislation impose requirements on ISPs to cooperate with rights-holders and government to police illegal file-sharing or streaming websites,” Mashile said.

“Piracy is damaging to the sector, it is a worldwide problem, and with the emergence of online, it has become a very damaging issue.”

“Most of this currently happens online, and the ISPs are governed by the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA),” he added.

For this reason, the ECTA should be amended to require collaboration from ISPs in shutting down or blocking access to pirated websites, he said, citing the prevalence of these types of partnerships in other countries.

He also said that government departments should cooperate to ensure anti-piracy measures are effective and to crack on those who try to circumvent the government’s anti-piracy measures.

“This is one of the key proposals that we are making, and this has to be effective against people that are engaged in the piracy of South African content,” Mashile said.

“Across the globe, many people are starting to be prosecuted and various websites are being closed.”

ISPs monitoring traffic

Currently, the ECTA states that ISPs cannot be put under any obligation to monitor the traffic of their subscribers.

However, the recent Cybercrimes Bill places an obligation on ISPs to report instances of piracy and preserve any information related to the incident which may be useful to authorities.

This means that the provision which protects ISPs from monitoring the traffic of South African consumers must be removed in order for the proposed crackdown on piracy to be effected efficiently.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) has highlighted this conflict, stating that the Cybercrimes Bill cannot be interpreted to mean ISPs are obligated to monitor or share customer Internet traffic.

“ISPA does not believe that this is a correct interpretation of the Bill as it currently stands,” the organisation previously told MyBroadband.

“Rather, it is an explicit provision of the Electronic Communications Act that ISPs are under no general obligation to monitor electronic communications conveyed over or stored on their networks – and they may be liable of a criminal offence if they do,” the organisation argued.”

