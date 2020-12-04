New level 1 lockdown rules for COVID-19 hotspots – What you can and cannot do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 1 lockdown regulations for South Africa.

These regulations include new restrictions that will be imposed on specific areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 3 December 2020, where he said that the first region to be classified as a hotspot is the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality.

“There is now clear evidence of a resurgence of infections in parts of our country, which if not confronted decisively and directly, could lead to great suffering and death.”

“In line with our differentiated approach to the management of the pandemic, we will therefore implement additional measures in those areas identified as coronavirus hotspots,” he said.

Ramaphosa also noted that there is a risk of COVID-19 resurgence in the Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will be visiting these districts in the coming days to determine whether they will also be classified as hotspots.

The national state of disaster has been extended to 15 January to enable the continued enforcement of lockdown regulations in South Africa.

Existing COVID-19 alert level 1 restrictions will remain in place nationwide.

In the event of a conflict in interpretation between existing level 1 lockdown restrictions and new hotspot restrictions, the latter will apply in respect of an area defined as a hotspot.

Below is the full list of additional restrictions which will apply to COVID-19 hotspots.

Movement of persons

Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 22H00 until 04H00 daily. except where a person. has been granted a permit for essential services; is attending to a security or medical emergency.



Attendance of funerals

Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less: Provided that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other.

Night vigils are not allowed.

After -funeral gatherings are not allowed in areas determined as hotspots.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

Gatherings

Every person, when attending a gathering and in order to limit exposure to COVID -19 must – wear a face mask; adhere to all health protocols; maintain a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other; adhere to any other health protocols and social distancing measures

An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

Gatherings are limited to 100 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 250 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering: Provided that no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other.

Gatherings at a workplace for work purposes are allowed. subject to compliance with regulations.

Gatherings at cinemas, theatres, casinos, beaches, public parks, museums, galleries, libraries, sports grounds, gyms, restaurants, bars, and hotels are allowed subject to restrictions.

Sports activities are allowed subject to attendance restrictions.

An enforcement officer must, where a gathering in contravention of the regulations takes place, order the persons at the gathering to disperse immediately or arrest and detain the persons if they refuse to comply.

Initiation practices

Initiation practices are prohibited in areas determined as hotspots.

Liquor sales

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is only permitted from 10:00 to 18:00, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted.

Summary – COVID-19 hotspot restrictions

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 22:00 until 04:00 daily Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils are not allowed.

Post-funeral gatherings are not allowed Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 250 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 500 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings at casinos are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are allowed, subject to a limitation that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sport events involving countries with a high COVID-19 infection rate are allowed. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational.

The 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.

Traveling to and from South Africa is allowed. subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travel will resume subject to COVID-19 protocols.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols. What is not allowed Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long distance travel. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is permitted from 10:00 to 18:00 from Mondays to Thursdays., excluding Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew. What is not allowed No sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted after 18:00 or before 10:00 from Monday to Thursday.

No sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted on Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, except those listed below. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk COVID-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging and cycling is allowed, except between 22:00 and 04:00.

