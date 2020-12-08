Only 1% of South African students can do complex maths

Only 1% of South African learners can solve more complex maths problems and explain their reasoning, according to the TIMSS 2019 International Results in Mathematics and Science.

This study measures the academic ability of learners across the world, comparing their relative performance across standardised tests.

Two sets of students are assessed against Grade 4 and Grade 8 tests, respectively, and most countries choose to assess their fourth- and eighth-grade learners against these tests.

South Africa, however, is one of the few countries to assess its fifth- and ninth-grade students against the same tests “to better match their curricula and to maintain trend measurement”.

Despite the South African students being one year older than the majority of their peers, however, the country was one of the lowest-scoring in the world – outperforming only Pakistan and the Philippines in the Grade 4 test and Morocco in the Grade 8 test.

However, TIMSS noted that it has reservations about the reliability of the scores of these other countries.

Counting only those countries which have fully reliable scores, South Africa is the worst in the world in terms of both learners’ mathematical and science ability.

Performance relative to international benchmarks

TIMSS’s benchmarking system comprises Low, Intermediate, High, and Advanced international benchmarks, which demonstrate different abilities.

In the advanced benchmark for the Grade 4 test (taken by South African Grade 5 learners), only 1% obtained the advanced benchmark score, which shows an ability to apply knowledge and understanding in a variety of complex situations and explain their reasoning.

It shares this score of 1% with the worst scoring countries in the world. The Department of Education said it was pleased with these results.

“It is pleasing that 1% of mathematics learners and 2% of science learners demonstrated abilities at the Advanced Benchmark,” the Department said in a presentation.

The study also showed that only 37% and 28% of Grade 5 students displayed “some basic knowledge” of mathematics and physical sciences, respectively.

Large portions of the South African testing population were excluded from the test due to achieving scores that were too low for estimation.

“Students were considered to have achievement too low for estimation if their performance on the assessment was no better than could be achieved by simply guessing on the multiple-choice assessment item,” the report said.

The following percentages of South African learners scored too low for their score to be estimated:

Grade 4 Maths – 6%

Grade 4 Science – 28%

Grade 8 Maths – 26%

Grade 8 Science – 17%

The key findings

The Department of Education outlined its main findings from the TIMSS study.

For the international Grade 4 tests, South Africa continues to be one of the lower-performing countries in both mathematics and science, the department said.

“On a positive, 16% of mathematics and science learners scored higher than the 475 points (Intermediate Benchmark), meaning that they are able to apply knowledge to solve problems.”

“Just over one-third (37%) of South African learners demonstrated that they had acquired basic mathematical knowledge and 28% had acquired basic science knowledge,” the department added.

“By way of contrast; this means that 63% of learners had not acquired basic mathematical knowledge and 72% had not acquired basic science knowledge.”

Discussing the performance of South Africa’s Grade 9 learners on the international Grade 8 benchmark, the department noted that averages have improved since 1995, 1999, and 2003 – when the learners tested were a year younger.

“South African mathematics and science achievement averages have improved from ‘very low’ to ‘low’,” the department said.

This test data showed that 41% and 36% of South African Grade 9s acquired basic maths and science knowledge, respectively.

The graphs below shows the performance of South African learners on the TIMSS international benchmarks compared with other countries.

Average Maths achievement – Grade 4

Average Maths achievement – Grade 8

Average Science achievement – Grade 4

Average Science achievement – Grade 8