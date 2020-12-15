New level 1 lockdown restrictions for South Africa published – What you can and can’t do

Minister for Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 1 lockdown regulations for South Africa.

These regulations include new national restrictions on a number of activities, including alcohol sales, gatherings, and public spaces.

This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 14 December 2020, during which he announced additional lockdown restrictions for the country ahead of the festive season.

Ramaphosa also said the Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape are now classified as COVID-19 hotspots.

This places them under more stringent regulations than the rest of the country, including a six-hour curfew from 22:00 until 04:00 and the closure of beaches and parks.

These restrictions will be reviewed in early January based on the state of the pandemic across the country, Ramaphosa said.

Below is the full list of additional restrictions which are now in force nationwide.

Movement of persons

Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 23:00 until 04:00 daily, except where a person: has been granted a permit for essential service; is attending to a security or medical emergency.

Closing time for the following establishments is 22:00 daily: Faith-based institutions; venues where social events are hosted; venues hosting concerts and live performances; cinemas, theatres, and casinos; museums, galleries and archives; gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools; restaurants, bars, taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments; venues hosting sport, arts and culture activities; and any other place where a gathering may take place.



Attendance of funerals

Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less: Provided that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other.

Night vigils are not allowed.

After-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

Employers and businesses

An employer may not allow any employee to perform any duties or enter the employment premises if the employee is not wearing a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth while performing his or her duties.

Every business premises, including, but not limited to, a supermarket, shop, grocery store, retail store, wholesale produce market or pharmacy shall: determine their area of floor space in square metres; based on the information contemplated in paragraph (a), determine the number of customers and employees that may be inside the premises at any time with adequate space available; take steps to ensure that persons queuing inside or outside the premises are able to maintain a distance of one and a half metres from each other; provide hand sanitisers for use by the public and employees at the entrance to the premises; and assign, in writing, an employee or any other suitable person, as the compliance employee.

All employers must adopt measures to promote physical distancing of employees.

Beaches and Parks

Beaches in the Eastern Cape province will be closed to the public from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021;

Beaches in the Garden Route District will be closed to the public from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021;

Beaches in the KwaZulu -Natal province will be closed to the public on 16, 25, 26 and 31 December 2020 and 1, 2 and 3 January 2021;

Beaches in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape provinces (excluding the Garden Route District beaches) will be open to the public;

Festivals, live music, live performances and loud music at beaches are prohibited;

All beaches that are open to the public shall: Be open between 09:00 and 18:00 Be monitored for compliance with all health protocols, wearing of face masks and social distancing measures; and Any loud music, whether live or otherwise, is prohibited.

The closure of beaches and restrictions on times of operation does not apply to fishermen for fishing purposes, who are in possession of a permit or exemption granted in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)

Public parks in the Eastern Cape province will be closed from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021;

Public parks in the KwaZulu-Natal province will be closed to the public only on 16, 25, 26, and 31 December 2020 and 1, 2, and 3 January 2021;

Public parks in the Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces will be open to the public; and

Public parks that are open to the public shall be open between 09:00 and 18:00.

Liquor sales

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is only permitted from 10:00 to 18:00, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted.

Summary – National Restrictions

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 23:00 until 04:00 daily Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils are not allowed.

Post-funeral gatherings are not allowed Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 100 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 250 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are allowed, subject to a limitation that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue.

Venues which host gatherings, such as restaurants and bars, must close at 22:00 daily. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high COVID-19 infection rate are allowed. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational.

The 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.

Travelling to and from South Africa is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travel will resume subject to COVID-19 protocols.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape provinces (excluding the Garden Route District beaches) will be open to the public.

All beaches that are open to the public shall be open between 09:00 and 18:00.

Public parks in the Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces will be open to the public.

Public parks that are open to the public shall be open between 09:00 and 18:00. What is not allowed Beaches in the Eastern Cape province will be closed to the public from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021.

Beaches in the Garden Route District will be closed to the public from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021.

Beaches in the KwaZulu -Natal province will be closed to the public on 16, 25, 26, and 31 December 2020 and 1, 2, and 3 January 2021.

Festivals, live music, live performances, and loud music at beaches are prohibited.

Public parks in the Eastern Cape province will be closed from 16 December 2020 until 3 January 2021.

Public parks in the KwaZulu-Natal province will be closed to the public only on 16, 25, 26, and 31 December 2020 and 1, 2, and 3 January 2021. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 10:00 to 18:00 from Mondays to Thursdays., excluding Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew. What is not allowed No sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted after 18:00 or before 10:00 from Monday to Thursday.

No sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted on Fridays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, except those listed below. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk COVID-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between 23:00 and 04:00.

Government gazette

The government gazette with the new lockdown rules is embedded below.

