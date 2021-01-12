New level 3 lockdown rules for South Africa published – What you need to know

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of South Africa’s level 3 lockdown, which includes changes to certain restrictions.
This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 11 January, during which he announced the extension of the level 3 lockdown.
“Based on the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), Cabinet has decided to maintain the country on adjusted level 3 lockdown,” Ramaphosa said.
He added that the alcohol ban will remain in place and there will be a few changes to existing rules such as the curfew and public gatherings.
These changes are summarised below.
Beaches
The gazette introduces a new definition for “beach” to provide more information on where South Africans are and are not allowed to gather or walk.
In this case, “beach” means the sandy, pebbly or rocky shore between the high-water mark and low-water mark adjacent to:
- The sea;
- An estuary mouth extending 1,000 meters inland from the mouth; and
- Within 100 metres of the high-water mark, excluding private property. including the sea and estuary themselves adjacent to the beach.
Travel
All land ports of entry into and out of South Africa are closed until 15 February 2021, with the following exceptions:
- The transportation of fuel, cargo and goods;
- Emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition. with proof of such treatment;
- The return of a South African national, permanent resident, person with a long-term residence visa, spouse with a visa, child or children with visa, person with a work visa and holder of a business visa;
- Funeral purposes for family members in the first degree of kinship to the deceased person;
- Diplomats;
- The deportation of foreign nationals;
- The departure of a South African national, or permanent resident, to his or her place of employment. study or residence;
- Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in South Africa.
Air travel is still permitted, with international travel being limited to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in KZN and Cape Town International Airport.
International travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative COVID-19 test that was obtained no more than 72 hours before the date of travel.
Curfew
The hours of the national curfew have changed to between 21:00 and 05:00.
During this period, every person is confined to their place of residence unless they are performing an essential service or have an emergency.
Closing time for the following establishments, whether indoors or outdoors, is 20:00:
- Cinemas:
- Theatres;
- Casinos:
- Museums, galleries and archives:
- Gyms and fitness centres;
- Restaurants:
- Venues hosting auctions: and
- Venues hosting professional sport.
Gatherings
An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.
The following gatherings are prohibited:
- Social gatherings;
- Faith-based gatherings;
- Political gatherings;
- Traditional council meetings
Gatherings at a workplace for work purposes are allowed, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.
Gatherings at the following venues are limited to 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues:
- Cinemas;
- Theatres;
- Casinos;
- Museums,
- Galleries
- Archives.
Summary
