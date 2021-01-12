New level 3 lockdown rules for South Africa published – What you need to know

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of South Africa’s level 3 lockdown, which includes changes to certain restrictions.

This follows an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 11 January, during which he announced the extension of the level 3 lockdown.

“Based on the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), Cabinet has decided to maintain the country on adjusted level 3 lockdown,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that the alcohol ban will remain in place and there will be a few changes to existing rules such as the curfew and public gatherings.

These changes are summarised below.

Beaches

The gazette introduces a new definition for “beach” to provide more information on where South Africans are and are not allowed to gather or walk.

In this case, “beach” means the sandy, pebbly or rocky shore between the high-water mark and low-water mark adjacent to:

The sea;

An estuary mouth extending 1,000 meters inland from the mouth; and

Within 100 metres of the high-water mark, excluding private property. including the sea and estuary themselves adjacent to the beach.

Travel

All land ports of entry into and out of South Africa are closed until 15 February 2021, with the following exceptions:

The transportation of fuel, cargo and goods;

Emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition. with proof of such treatment;

The return of a South African national, permanent resident, person with a long-term residence visa, spouse with a visa, child or children with visa, person with a work visa and holder of a business visa;

Funeral purposes for family members in the first degree of kinship to the deceased person;

Diplomats;

The deportation of foreign nationals;

The departure of a South African national, or permanent resident, to his or her place of employment. study or residence;

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in South Africa.

Air travel is still permitted, with international travel being limited to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in KZN and Cape Town International Airport.

International travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative COVID-19 test that was obtained no more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Curfew

The hours of the national curfew have changed to between 21:00 and 05:00.

During this period, every person is confined to their place of residence unless they are performing an essential service or have an emergency.

Closing time for the following establishments, whether indoors or outdoors, is 20:00:

Cinemas:

Theatres;

Casinos:

Museums, galleries and archives:

Gyms and fitness centres;

Restaurants:

Venues hosting auctions: and

Venues hosting professional sport.

Gatherings

An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

The following gatherings are prohibited:

Social gatherings;

Faith-based gatherings;

Political gatherings;

Traditional council meetings

Gatherings at a workplace for work purposes are allowed, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

Gatherings at the following venues are limited to 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues:

Cinemas;

Theatres;

Casinos;

Museums,

Galleries

Archives.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 21:00 until 05:00 daily Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils are not allowed.

Post-funeral gatherings are not allowed Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 100 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms and fitness centres, subject to a limitation that not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue.

Venues which host gatherings, such as restaurants and cinemas, must close at 20:00 daily. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high COVID-19 infection rate are allowed.

Social, faith-based, political, and traditional council gatherings are prohibited. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travel must present a negative COVID-19 test.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes. What is not allowed All land borders are closed until 15 February 2021, with certain exceptions. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches in areas which are not hotspots are open to the public between 06:00 and 19:00.

Botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos that are open to the public shall be open between 09:00 and 18:00. What is not allowed Beaches in hotspot areas are closed to the public.

Public parks without access control and entry limitations are closed to the public. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is not allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is not permitted.

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is not permitted.

The consumption of liquor in public places is not permitted.

The transportation of liquor is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk COVID-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Travel to hotspot areas is discouraged. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between 21:00 and 05:00.

Government Gazette

Now read: Ramaphosa extends level 3 lockdown in South Africa