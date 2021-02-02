New level 3 lockdown rules for South Africa – What you can and cannot do

Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published a government gazette detailing the new restrictions implemented under adjusted level 3 lockdown.

These new restrictions are effective from Tuesday 2 February and follow an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 1 February that certain lockdown rules will be relaxed due to the decline in daily recorded COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

“We have recorded our lowest daily increase in infections since the beginning of December last year,” Ramaphosa said.

“The average rate of new infections has been steadily coming down over the past few weeks, indicating that we have now passed the peak of the second wave.”

The national ban on alcohol has been lifted under certain conditions for on- and off-site consumption and Ramaphosa urged South Africans to drink responsibly so as not to place undue strain on the national healthcare system.

The changes to South Africa’s lockdown restrictions effective from today are summarised below.

Curfew

The hours of the national curfew have changed to between 23:00 and 04:00.

During this period, every person is confined to their place of residence unless they are performing an essential service or have an emergency.

Those who have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew will be allowed to do so.

Closing time for the following establishments, whether indoors or outdoors, is 22:00:

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos

Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Gatherings and public spaces

An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

Social gatherings remain prohibited. However, the following is now allowed under the regulations, provided they comply with COVID-19 health protocols:

Faith-based gatherings of 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues.

All beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places are open to the public.

All public swimming pools, including recreational facilities at such places, are open to the public with a limitation of 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues.

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

International travel

There are a number of changes to international travel in the new regulations, summarised as follows:

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports;

Long -haul flight departures and landings at the airports are permitted during the hours of curfew;

All international travellers arriving in South Africa must provide a valid certificate of a negative COVID -19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, which was obtained not more than

72 hours before the date of travel;

72 hours before the date of travel; In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative COVID -19 test, the traveller will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at his or her own cost and in the event of a traveller testing positive for COVID -19, he or she will be required to isolate him or herself at his or her own cost, for a period of 10 days.

Sale of liquor

The sale of alcohol products is now permitted for on- and off-site consumption, subject to the following restrictions:

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 10:00 to 18:00, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Duty-free shops, wineries, wine farms, and micro-breweries are exempt from these provisions.

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, from 10:00 to 22:00.

The consumption of liquor in public places. except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.

The transportation of liquor is now permitted.

Returning to work

The regulations state that all South Africans who are able to work from home must do so.

However, South Africans will be permitted to travel to and from work subject to the following:

Strict compliance with health protocols and social distancing measures;

The return to work being phased in to put in place measures to make the workplace COVID -19 ready;

The return to work being done in a manner that avoids and reduces risks of infection; and

The work not being listed under the specific economic exclusions.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 23:00 until 04:00 daily. Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils are not allowed.

Post-funeral gatherings are not allowed Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 100 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms and fitness centres, and faith-based gatherings, subject to health protocols.

Venues which host gatherings, such as restaurants and cinemas, must close at 22:00 daily. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high COVID-19 infection rate are allowed.

All social gatherings are prohibited. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travellers must present a negative COVID-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town International Airports.

Allowance for small crafts for international leisure purposes. What is not allowed All land borders remain closed until 15 February 2021, with certain exceptions. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted between the hours of 10:00 and 22:00.

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 18:00.

The transportation of liquor is allowed. What is not allowed The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption is not permitted on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, or on public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed premises, is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk COVID-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Travel to hotspot areas is discouraged. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between 23:00 and 04:00.

Government Gazette

