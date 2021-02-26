SA Post Office appoints new CEO

Nomkhita Mona has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African Post Office.

This was revealed in a statement on a virtual meeting of Cabinet which had taken place on 24 February.

Mona has served as the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber since December 2017, following three years at the helm of the South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL).

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also been CEO at various other organisations – including The UDDI, Inkezo Land Company, and the Eastern Cape Tourism Board.

The statement notes that Mona’s appointment will be subject to the verification of her qualifications and the relevant clearance.

Her appointment follows the resignation of former CEO Mark Barnes in August 2019, who had cited differences on a forward strategy in relation to the structure of the group.

Barnes was subsequently replaced by interim CEO Lindiwe Kwele, who was suspended only four months later and charged with misconduct.

However, her suspension was found to be procedurally unfair as the SA Post Office board had not given her a chance to give reasons why it should not happen.

She remained suspended, however, as the board maintained her arbitration award had found that there was still good reason (substantive fairness) for the suspension.

SA Post Office on the brink of collapse

Mona’s appointment comes a month after the DA’s shadow deputy minister of communications and digital technologies Cameron MacKenzie warned that the postal service was on the brink of collapse.

According to MacKenzie, there were reports of unpaid rentals and desperate suppliers, postal backlogs, and broken ICT systems at the entity.

MacKenzie said in the absence of any further funding and expenses far exceeding revenue, the Post Office is resorting to the only means to stay afloat – stop paying creditors.

“Suppliers are once again being parked in a queue for payment, despite all processes required to effect payment followed, including quotation, purchase order, service delivered, and invoice presented. All that’s missing is the money to pay them,” he said.

A recent High Court judgement revealed that the Post Office’s year-to-date loss as at 31 July 2020 was R1.066 billion. Only 55 of the Post Office’s 1,416 operational branches were profitable.