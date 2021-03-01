What the new level 1 lockdown rules say you can and cannot do

Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published a government gazette detailing the new restrictions implemented under level 1 lockdown.
COVID-19 alert level 1 was implemented last night following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa said the country has now clearly emerged from the second wave of COVID-19 and the lockdown level would be reduced in line with the falling number of daily cases.
“In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections,” he said.
“This dramatic decline of cases over 8 weeks is due to a combination of factors, including the public health measures we introduced, changes in behaviour, and accumulating immunity in those that became infected.”
He added that the stricter measures put in place in December were necessary to ameliorate the strain on health services and to save lives.
The changes to South Africa’s lockdown restrictions effective from today are summarised below.
Curfew
The hours of the national curfew have changed to between 00:00 and 04:00.
During this period, every person is confined to their place of residence unless they are performing an essential service or have an emergency.
Those who have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew will be allowed to do so.
The closing time for the following establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, is at 23:00.
- Cinemas
- Theatres
- Casinos
- Museums, galleries and archives
- Public swimming pools
- Beaches and public parks
- Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos
- Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings
- Gyms and fitness centres
- Restaurants
- Venues hosting auctions
- Venues hosting professional sport
- Venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings
Gatherings
An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.
Social gatherings are now allowed, as well as gatherings for cultural and religious purposes. Gatherings at workplaces for work purposes are also allowed.
Gatherings are now limited to 100 people or less for indoor venues and 250 people or less for outdoor venues. If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing social distancing, then not more than 50 % of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Hotels, lodges. bed and breakfasts. timeshare facilities, resorts, and guest houses are allowed full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation.
Night clubs remain closed to the public.
International travel
The changes to international travel in the new regulations are summarised as follows:
- International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports;
- Long -haul flight departures and landings at the airports are permitted during the hours of curfew;
- All international travellers arriving in South Africa must provide a valid certificate of a negative COVID -19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, which was obtained not more than
72 hours before the date of travel;
- In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative COVID -19 test, the traveller will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at his or her own cost and in the event of a traveller testing positive for COVID -19, he or she will be required to isolate him or herself at his or her own cost, for a period of 10 days.
- All commercial seaports will remain open.
Sale of alcohol
The restrictions on alcohol sales have been lifted, allowing South Africans to shop for liquor as normal outside the hours of curfew.
The following rules now apply to alcohol sale and consumption in South Africa:
- The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licences.
- The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.
- The transportation of liquor is permitted.
- The consumption of liquor in public places. except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.
