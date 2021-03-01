What the new level 1 lockdown rules say you can and cannot do

Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published a government gazette detailing the new restrictions implemented under level 1 lockdown.

COVID-19 alert level 1 was implemented last night following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the country has now clearly emerged from the second wave of COVID-19 and the lockdown level would be reduced in line with the falling number of daily cases.

“In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections,” he said.

“This dramatic decline of cases over 8 weeks is due to a combination of factors, including the public health measures we introduced, changes in behaviour, and accumulating immunity in those that became infected.”

He added that the stricter measures put in place in December were necessary to ameliorate the strain on health services and to save lives.

The changes to South Africa’s lockdown restrictions effective from today are summarised below.

Curfew

The hours of the national curfew have changed to between 00:00 and 04:00.

During this period, every person is confined to their place of residence unless they are performing an essential service or have an emergency.

Those who have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew will be allowed to do so.

The closing time for the following establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, is at 23:00.

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos

Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings

Gatherings

An owner or operator of any indoor or outdoor facility where gatherings are held must display the certificate of occupancy which sets out the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

Social gatherings are now allowed, as well as gatherings for cultural and religious purposes. Gatherings at workplaces for work purposes are also allowed.

Gatherings are now limited to 100 people or less for indoor venues and 250 people or less for outdoor venues. If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing social distancing, then not more than 50 % of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Hotels, lodges. bed and breakfasts. timeshare facilities, resorts, and guest houses are allowed full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation.

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

International travel

The changes to international travel in the new regulations are summarised as follows:

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports;

Long -haul flight departures and landings at the airports are permitted during the hours of curfew;

All international travellers arriving in South Africa must provide a valid certificate of a negative COVID -19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, which was obtained not more than

72 hours before the date of travel;

All commercial seaports will remain open.

Sale of alcohol

The restrictions on alcohol sales have been lifted, allowing South Africans to shop for liquor as normal outside the hours of curfew.

The following rules now apply to alcohol sale and consumption in South Africa:

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licences.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

The transportation of liquor is permitted.

The consumption of liquor in public places. except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must, when in a public place, wear a face mask, except when undertaking vigorous exercise. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 00:00 until 04:00 daily. Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 100 persons or less for indoor venues and 250 persons or less for outdoor venues.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Post-funeral gatherings are not allowed Gatherings What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 100 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 250 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering.

Gatherings are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Gatherings at gyms and fitness centres, and faith-based gatherings, subject to health protocols.

Venues which host gatherings, such as restaurants and cinemas, must close at 23:00 daily.

Social, cultural, and faith-based gatherings are allowed What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high COVID-19 infection risk are allowed. Night Clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of Borders What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

All international travellers must present a negative COVID-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports.

The 20 land borders which were previously operational will remain fully operational. What is not allowed The 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licences.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

The transportation of liquor is allowed. What is not allowed The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed premises, is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk COVID-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between 00:00 and 04:00.

Government Gazette

