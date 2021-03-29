SARS looking for IT professionals to improve tax system

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced hundreds of vacancies for skilled workers across various fields as part of its plan to modernise its tax compliance systems with new and evolving technologies.

“SARS is preparing for a future where increasingly our work will be informed by data driven insights, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and interconnectivity of people and devices,” the tax authority stated.

“Mindful of this, we are evolving our workforce to prepare for this exciting changed and changing world of work.”

“Whilst we continue to develop our own employees, we invite talented and passionate executives, who share our strong public service ethos and unmistakeable commitment to improving the material conditions and wellbeing of all South Africans,” SARS said.

These employees would assist in SARS’s mandate of ensuring optimal compliance with tax and customs legislation in South Africa.

Available positions

In addition to 200 South Africans who have recently graduated in the fields of Customs, Chartered Accountancy, Auditing and Legal, SARS is seeking 370 highly skilled leaders and specialists in specialised roles.

The latter includes Information and Technology specialists with the looking aptitudes:

Developers (C#, Java, Angular, Web, Data Warehouse [ETL/C#])

Database Administrators (SQL, Adabas)

Integration Designers

Websphere Application Server Specialists

SAP Specialists (GRC, FICA, HCM, SRM, Development & Integration)

IT Security Engineer

Software Engineers

Server Engineers (Wintel)

Other fields outside of IT in which vacancies are being offered include:

Data Management

Audit and Risk

Investigations and Auditing with specific focus on Tax Evasion and related matters

Legal Specialists and Consultants

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Specialists

Specialists in Trust Practice, Research and Analysis, Strategy and Advisory, Interpretive Tax Policy & Compliance

Interested applicants can click here to view all the positions for which they can apply at SARS.

