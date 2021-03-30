MTN wins big mobile contract from government

MTN has announced that it has secured a contract with National Treasury to provide mobile communications services to government.

All entities of the state will be able to use the contract, known as RT15-2021, for mobile communication services.

“The scale of the government’s requirements has allowed MTN to develop industry-leading systems and innovative pricing and products that will not only add value to the state but will also significantly improve on existing mobile telecommunications service delivery,” MTN stated.

MTN said that the contract will assist with cost containment, and allow a high degree of control on spending by the individual entities.

MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa said that the operator was both humbled and honoured by the faith National Treasury had shown in MTN with this critical partnership over a five-year term.

“A huge team at MTN spent months analysing the state’s requirements and then developing the very best solutions to not only meet those expectations, but to exceed them,” Motsa said.

“We were delighted with the very positive reaction from the RT15-2021 bid committee to our service offerings and we are so proud that a company that is South African to its very core, will be delivering to our entities of state.”

MTN stated that independent tests in recent years had consistently shown the operator to unequivocally hold the “Best Network in South Africa” title.

It added the reach and quality of its network had been an important contributor to the awarding of the contract, but said more can be achieved for the people of South Africa.

MTN South Africa Chief Enterprise Officer Wanda Matandela said the scale and scope of RT15 made it both critical and fascinating.

“In addition to mobile devices, accessories and value-added services, there are vital operations that must be maintained, such as air operations, the needs of the special task force, sea, rail, satellite and other critical functions,” Matandela stated.

MTN’s contract with government will run until the end of March 2026.

Previous contract

National Treasury initially put out a tender for the contract in October 2020.

Requirements for bidders included that a mobile communications service provider be able to offer government employees uncapped data with no fair usage policy, at a cost of no more than R500 per user.

In addition, the provider’s network must have a minimum of 80% population coverage at the start of the contract.

The contract will succeed a previous agreement government had negotiated with Vodacom which will expire at the end of March 2021.

Under this agreement, which started in September 2016, Vodacom was government’s exclusive mobile services provider.

