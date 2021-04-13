Third of senior government employees in South Africa are not qualified – here are the worst departments

Around 35% of senior managers in government do not have the necessary qualifications or credentials for their position.

This was revealed by the Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by the Democratic Alliance.

Senior managers in South African government require at least an NQF Level 7 qualification, which is equal to a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma.

According to information captured in government’s Personal and Salary System (PERSAL) as of 15 February 2021, however, there were no records of such qualifications for 3,301 of the 9,477 senior managers in the public service.

According to a breakdown of the information provided, 5,447 of government’s senior managers operated at national level.

Of these, 1,987 did not have a record of a suitable qualification.

Worryingly, the largest number of those were in the police department, which accounted for 228 unqualified senior managers.

It was followed closely by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development with 227.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, meanwhile, had 189 senior management employees without a record of the necessary qualifications.

The table below shows the number of unqualified senior managers working in each national department.