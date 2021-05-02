Discovery and Dialdirect launch Pothole Patrol in Joburg

Insurance providers Dialdirect and Discovery have announced a partnership with the City of Joburg to manage the repair of potholes throughout the city.

Dubbed the “Pothole Patrol”, it aims to be a unique data-driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.

The insurers will help to fix potholes in addition to providing their significant data about road conditions, which is collected through telematics data that measures how vehicles are driven and can infer the condition of the road as a result.

“This initiative will contribute to reducing the frequency and severity of road accidents across the city for insured and uninsured drivers alike,” the companies said.

Speaking at the launch of Pothole Patrol in Lenasia, Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said the initiative with the private sector support was the boost the metro needed to fix road infrastructure in the city.

He acknowledged that there was a backlog in attending to potholes in the city.

“It is important to note that due to the vast expanse of the City’s road infrastructure and the backlog created over time through various reasons including an increase in road traffic and worsening weather conditions, it may take time for a logged pothole to be repaired,” added Executive Mayor Makhubo.

“We are confident that the launch of this initiative is a game-changer in resolving the scourge of potholes on our roads,” Makhubo said.

Head of Dialdirect Insurance Anneli Retief said that the company was ready to help solve the backlog of potholes and help motorists drive right.

The Pothole Patrols will begin on Monday 3 May 2021 and will prioritise roads that are more frequently used, impacting more users and thereby causing more damage.

As part of the initiative, Retief said a smartphone app was also being developed to allow residents of the City to log pothole locations which will be prioritised for repair.

The insurers seek to align with international road safety standards to support the United Nations Road Safety strategy titled ‘A Partnership for Safer Journeys’ established in 2019.

Now read: Good news about petrol and diesel prices in South Africa