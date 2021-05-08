Post Office branches re-open after negotiations with landlords

The SA Post Office has announced the reopening of most branches that were temporarily closed following extensive negotiations with landlords.

The Post Offices will re-open on Monday 10 May 2021 and will be trading normally.

“Customers are therefore welcome to visit these post offices for collecting parcels, paying car licences or doing other postal transactions,” the Post Office said.

The branches that will re-open, are:

Gauteng

Aston Manor

Belle Ombre, Pretoria

Fontainebleu

Hillbrow

Kelvin

Khumalo

Leondale

Moroke

Northmead

Three Rivers

Eastern Cape

Greenfields

Motherwell

Northcrest

Schauderville

Western Cape

Edgemead

Kleinmond

Mbekweni

Melkbosstrand

KwaZulu-Natal

Esikhaleni

Gillits

Impendle

Overport

Limpopo

Enkelbult

Letsitele

Tonga

Mpumalanga

West Acres, Mbombela

Northern Cape

Hopetown

The Post Office said negotiations continue with landlords of the remaining branches that are closed.

“They will re-open as soon as agreement is reached with property owners. This is expected to be within the next few weeks,” it said.

Post Offices remain important access points for government services such as social grants, and to eliminate long waiting times, the Post Office has introduced separate queues for different transactions.

This also serves to eliminate crowding and ensures that Covid-19 regulations are adhered to.