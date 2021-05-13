When you can register to vote in South Africa’s 2021 local elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that the national voter registration weekend ahead of the upcoming local government elections will be held on 17 and 18 July 2021.

During that weekend, all 23,146 voting stations around the country will be open from 8:00 to 17:00 to assist new voters to register and existing voters to check and, where necessary, update their registration details.

“Voters are reminded that for this election the 17-18 July weekend is the only general voter registration opportunity for voters to register and check their registration at their voting stations,” the IEC stated.

“The Electoral Commission urges all eligible voters – and especially first-time voters – to make use of the one-and-only registration weekend or the online portal to prepare to vote in October this year.”

“Voters who have moved house since the last election as well as those with incorrect, incomplete, or missing addresses are especially urged to update their details,” it added.

The IEC said that those who planned to visit the voting stations during registration weekend will be required to wear a mask or appropriate face covering, and to observe social distancing.

“Hand sanitising facilities as well as stationery will be provided at each voting station. Voters wishing to bring their own pen are encouraged to do so even though pens will be provided and sanitised routinely,” the IEC said.

Outside of the registration weekend, South Africans will still be able to register, check, and update their details during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections.

In addition, registered voters can amend their registration details through the “Click, Check, Confirm” functionality on the website of the Electoral Commission.

The IEC said this functionality – which was launched in 2018 – has to date been used by more than 350,000 voters to update their details.

What you need to register

In order to register as a voter, you must be at least 16 years old, a South African citizen, and in possession of a valid South African ID document – either a green barcoded ID book or a smartcard ID.

The IEC reminded voters that they must be registered at a voting station in the ward in which they are ordinarily resident and must provide an address or detailed description of a place of residence.

However, proof of address (e.g. in the form of a utilities account) is NOT required for registration.

For more details on where, when, and how to register, visit the IEC website at www.elections.org.za. Here, you can check your current registration details.

From June, the LGE 2021 Contact Centre will also be available to assist voters via phone at 080 011 8000 and email [email protected].

Other IEC channels where assistance will be provided include: