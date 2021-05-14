New salaries of South African ministers, premiers, and members of parliament revealed

14 May 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has gazetted the approved salaries of top government officials for the 2021 financial year, which includes remuneration for ministers, premiers, and members of parliament.

The Presidency has aligned these with recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Officer Bearers earlier this year, which recommended that there be no increase to the remuneration packages of all public office bearers.

This was based on consultations with the finance and justice ministers, Lower Courts Remuneration Committee, and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

This means that the government officials will be paid the same salaries that they were last year.

According to the gazette, the Deputy President, Speaker in the National Assembly, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces are each entitled to a package of R2,825,470 for the year.

Each minister will receive total remuneration of R2,401,633, while deputy ministers will receive a package of R1,977,75.

The president’s own salary must be approved by parliament.

At a provincial level, premiers will receive R2,260,409 this year, while executive council members will be paid R1,977,785.

At the lowest level, permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces will receive a package of R1,137,993.

The remuneration packages comprise of the following:

  • A basic salary equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary;
  • An amount of R120,000 per annum, which is an amount to which section 8(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act, 1962, applies. This amount is included in the basic salary component;
  • An employers pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary; and
  • A flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total remuneration.

The table below shows the total packages for members of parliament, and the national and provincial executives.

Government Remuneration Packages – April 2021 to March 2022
Position Total Remuneration
National
Deputy President R2.825 million
Minister R2.402 million
Deputy Minister R1.978 million
Parliament
Speaker: National Assembly R2.825 million
Chairperson: NCOP R2.825 million
Deputy Speaker: National Assembly R1.977 million
Deputy Chairperson: NCOP R1.977 million
House Chairperson R1.882 million
Chief Whip: Majority Party R1.600 million
Chief Whip: NCOP R1.600 million
Parliamentary Counsellor: President R1.600 million
Parliamentary Counsellor: Deputy President R1.600 million
Leader of Opposition R1.600 million
Chairperson of a Committee R1.495 million
Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party R1.346 million
Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party R1.346 million
Leader of a Minority Party R1.346 million
Whip R1.250 million
Member: National Assembly R1.138 million
Permanent Delegate: NCOP R1.138 million
Provincial
Premier R2.260 million
Member of Executive Council R1.978  million
Speaker R1.978  million
Deputy Speaker R1.600 million
Chief Whip: Majority Party R1.496 million
Chairperson of Committees R1.346 million
Leader of Opposition R1.346 million
Chairperson of a committee R1.346 million
Deputy Chairperson of Committees R1.267 million
Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party R1.267 million
Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party R1.267 million
Leader of a Minority Party R1.267 million
Parliamentary Counsellor to a King/Queen R1.138 million
Whip R1.138 million
Member of Provincial Legislature R1.101 million

