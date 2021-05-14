New salaries of South African ministers, premiers, and members of parliament revealed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has gazetted the approved salaries of top government officials for the 2021 financial year, which includes remuneration for ministers, premiers, and members of parliament.

The Presidency has aligned these with recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Officer Bearers earlier this year, which recommended that there be no increase to the remuneration packages of all public office bearers.

This was based on consultations with the finance and justice ministers, Lower Courts Remuneration Committee, and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

This means that the government officials will be paid the same salaries that they were last year.

According to the gazette, the Deputy President, Speaker in the National Assembly, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces are each entitled to a package of R2,825,470 for the year.

Each minister will receive total remuneration of R2,401,633, while deputy ministers will receive a package of R1,977,75.

The president’s own salary must be approved by parliament.

At a provincial level, premiers will receive R2,260,409 this year, while executive council members will be paid R1,977,785.

At the lowest level, permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces will receive a package of R1,137,993.

The remuneration packages comprise of the following:

A basic salary equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary;

An amount of R120,000 per annum, which is an amount to which section 8(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act, 1962, applies. This amount is included in the basic salary component;

An employers pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary; and

A flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total remuneration.

The table below shows the total packages for members of parliament, and the national and provincial executives.