Telkom’s only gift to an MP — a Samsung S8 smartphone for Julius Malema

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has released its Register of Members’ Financial Interests for 2019, which include numerous gifts from telecoms companies.

The register is aimed at ensuring transparency and to create public trust and confidence in Parliament.

All members of Parliament (MPs) are required to declare significant holdings in businesses, shares owned, and gifts received.

By making this information public through the register, people will theoretically be able to get a better view on factors which may influence an MP’s actions or words.

While many MPs takes this seriously and provided detailed descriptions of their interests, others did not disclose their interests before the required deadline.

The committee is now looking at imposing sanctions against members of Parliament who did not disclose their interests.

MyBroadband looked at the gifts which large telecoms companies like Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom gave MPs during the reporting period.

Telkom only gave one gift to an MP — a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone worth R11,000 to EFF leader Julius Malema.

MTN donated a variety of goods to good causes sponsored by MPs. The gifts included bicycles, school shoes, and projectors for schools.

The only personal gift from MTN to an MP was a bottle of 18-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky from MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa to finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Vodacom was more generous and sponsored Durban July, Cape Town Jazz Festival, and soccer match tickets to many MPs.

The table below provides an overview of the gifts from Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom which MPs declared.

Gifts, Hospitality, and Benefits to MPs Company MP Party Gift Value Telkom Julius Malema EFF Samsung Galaxy S8 R11,000 MTN Tito Mboweni ANC 18-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky R1,000 Vodacom Obed Bapela ANC Vodacom Durban July tickets R10,000 Vodacom Obed Bapela ANC Cape Town Jazz Festival R8,000 Vodacom Barbara Creecy ANC Flowers R400 Vodacom Cedrick Frolick ANC Cape Town Jazz Festival R8,000 Vodacom Pinky Kekana ANC Vodacom Durban July tickets Unknown Vodacom Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane ANC Vodacom Durban July tickets R4,800 Vodacom Charlie Mathale ANC Vodacom Durban July tickets R14,142 Vodacom Thulas Nxesi ANC Three tickets to a soccer match R3,950 Vodacom Lindiwe Zulu ANC Flowers R500 Vodacom Lindiwe Zulu ANC Vodacom Durban July tickets R3,000 Vodacom Bantu Holomisa UDM Vodacom Durban July tickets Unknown

Now read: Your ISP must now report you for pirating movies and TV series