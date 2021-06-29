POPIA deadline looms — but government registration site down

The registration portal for Information Officers and Deputy Information Officers is still giving problems, and companies are reporting that they are struggling to register their officers before POPIA goes into full effect on 1 July.

However, the Information Regulator stated last week that it has extended the deadline for the registration of Information Officers as a result of the problems on the platform.

This means that no responsible party will be held liable for not registering by 30 June 2021, the regulator said.

It added that the registration of a chief executive officer as an information officer for multiple legal entities has been taken into consideration and it will be allowed.

The registration portal is currently being configured to accommodate these changes and when the registration portal has been updated it will be announced.

“The Regulator is currently looking into alternative registration processes and will communicate this in due course,” said chairperson of the Information Regulator, Pansy Tlakula.

“We understand that our portal malfunctioning has caused a lot of anxiety and panic and for that we really do apologise.”

While the deadline for the registration of information officers has been extended, the regulator emphasised that the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) enforcement powers will still be coming into effect on 1 July 2021.

The regulator has also extended Applications for Prior Authorisation to 01 February 2022.

This is the part of POPIA that require responsible parties to get authorisation from the regulator before processing any personal information where it plans to:

Process any unique identifiers of a data subject.

Process information on criminal behaviour or on unlawful or objectionable conduct on behalf of third parties.

Process information for purposes of credit reporting.

Transfer special personal information or personal information of children to foreign countries that do not provide an adequate level of protection for the processing of personal information.

