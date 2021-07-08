DA shadow deputy minister of communications dies of Covid-19

DA’s shadow deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, Cameron Mackenzie, has died of Covid-19.

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone said after a severe battle with Covid, Mackenzie lost a valiant fight on Wednesday evening.

Mazzone said he was a valued member of the Party’s parliamentary caucus and a dear friend who will be missed sorely.

“South Africa has lost a great public servant who served his country diligently and with the utmost passion,” Mazzone said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s wife, Lisa, and their three children. We send them strength and love during this time of immeasurable loss.”

Mackenzie had a long political history, which started at high school when he was a grade representative on the Students Representative Council.

He refused to join the South African Defence Force for mandatory National Service and left the country instead.

He returned in 1990 and got involved in politics, joining the ANC in 1992 after the Boipatong Massacre. Mackenzie later left politics in protest following the conclusion of the Arms Deal in 1996.

Mackenzie then worked as a managing director and crisis communications consultant for Sentinel 360 in Johannesburg.

He later served as a PR councillor for the DA in Johannesburg before becoming an MP in the National Assembly in 2014.