Level 4 lockdown rules changed — emergency community gatherings now allowed

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has issued updated regulations for South Africa’s extended level 4 lockdown.

These latest amendments allow various leaders to travel through Gauteng and host “gatherings at community engagements… that deal with emergency matters”.

The updated regulations come amid violent looting and vandalism in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma handed himself over to police after he was found in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

A protest in support of the former president quickly transformed into rioting over the weekend, with roads blocked and trucks set alight on the N3 freeway — one of South Africa’s major supply routes between Durban and Johannesburg.

Looters and vandals have torn through the port city of Durban, robbing shopping malls and small family-run stores bare and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

In several instances arsonists have returned to looted facilities and set them on fire.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2,500 troops from the South African National Defence Force yesterday to support police operations in the two provinces beset by rioters.

Earlier today, the Presidency issued a statement on behalf of Ramaphosa saying that he has embarked on a round of consultations with leadership of different sectors of society to develop a society-wide response to the violence and destruction affecting many parts of the country.

The leadership groups mentioned in the new regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma were:

Members of Parliament

Members of Provincial Legislatures

Councilors

Leaders of political parties

Religious leaders

Traditional leaders

