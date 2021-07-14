Class-action lawsuit against Ramaphosa, Cele, and ANC for failing to protect South Africans

ActionSA will pursue a lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele, members of the security cluster, and the ANC following the looting and lawlessness in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

ActionSA, founded by former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, said Ramaphosa, Cele, and other ministers have a legal obligation to uphold and maintain law and order.

“It is their constitutional duty to ensure that they take proactive and reasonable steps to protect and preserve the rule of law,” Mashaba said.

“In so doing, they ensure the protection of our constitutional order and the rights of every South African.”

A failure or omission to faithfully perform this legal duty must carry consequences as real as those experienced by South Africans, who have lost their lives and livelihoods.

“That is why ActionSA calls on all South Africans who have been negatively affected by the recent violence and looting to join our lawsuit against the ineffectual and incompetent Ramaphosa and his government.”

ActionSA said the legal action will be the first of its kind in democratic South Africa and will seek to hold the ruling government accountable for its poor governance.

“We believe that there is more than sufficient jurisprudence that merits this a strong test case and assists us in holding the government to account for its willful failure to ensure proper law enforcement and the protection of lives, livelihoods and property,” Mashaba said.

“Despite numerous opportunities, neither Ramaphosa nor Cele has provided any real reason for their failure to take decisive and preventative action against what is so plainly coordinated criminality.”

“South Africa finds itself in this dire state because President Ramaphosa and Minister Cele willfully failed to mobilise and coordinate our law enforcement agencies at an early stage.”

Now read: Major food shortages expected in South Africa