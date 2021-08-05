Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle — all the new ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive.

The move follows calls for the president to sack his security cluster ministers after failing to anticipate or adequately respond to the looting and public violence that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Several business leaders and even former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa have said that there is no way Ramaphosa can justify keeping the security cluster ministers.

While businesses were burning and people were dying, Cele and Dlodlo commended their departments for the excellent work to prevent and manage the looting and violence.

Dlodlo also contradicted the rest of the security cluster regarding the cause of the riots.

While Ramaphosa had informed the nation that the attacks were an attempted insurrection, Dlodlo told media that there was no evidence to suggest the attacks were a coordinated attempt to destabilise the government.

“There is no coup here; there is no insurrection here,” Dlodlo told parliament.

In addition to the calls to fire Dlodlo and Cele, health minister Zweli Mkhize has been the subject of ongoing media reports of corruption at the Department of Health.

Known as the Digital Vibes scandal, the Special Investigating Unit has alleged that Mkhize, members of his family, and former associates benefited from a corrupt contract.

News24 reported that Mkhize tendered his resignation at the last minute, as Ramaphosa called a meeting with ANC and alliance leaders to finalise the changes to his executive.

Ramaphosa confirmed the report, saying that he received a request from Mkhize to allow him to step down to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio.

“I am grateful to Minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century,” Ramaphosa stated.

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by Minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as Minister of Finance.” Ramaphosa also announced that he would once again be separating the Ministry of Human Settlements from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation. “At the beginning of this administration, we had brought these two portfolios together on the understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements,” the president stated. “However, the reality is that water is a far broader issue, impacting not only on human settlements, but also on agriculture, industry, mining and environmental management. Water is our country’s most critical natural resource.” Ramaphosa also announced that he is doing away with the Ministry of State Security. Political responsibility for the State Security Agency would instead be placed in the Presidency, with Zizi Kodwa remaining on as a Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security. “This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” Ramaphosa stated. The table below gives an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet. The changes are indicated in red.