Server buckles under R350 grant application traffic

The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) said excessive web traffic slowed down the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant application process.

Applications for the R350 Sassa Social relief of distress grants opened last week, but it was not a smooth process.

Initially, Sassa took grant applications through the SRD website and WhatsApp on 082 046 8553.

The first day of applications saw excessive web traffic, which caused a slowdown in the application process.

Applications opened at 9:00 on Friday. Within 45 minutes, the server hosting the application website was above 95%.

“This resulted in the website slowing down dramatically, which necessitated us to use our disaster recovery sites and add more channels for the application immediately,” said Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.

The agency has now added two new online channels for applications to ease the pressure on the website — The Govchat app and Facebook messenger.

Sassa also plans to add another channel, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), early next week.

The construction of this channel is at an advanced stage, and it will help people without smartphones to applyfor the grant effortlessly.

“Our technicians are on high alert and will monitor the impact of these interventions to improve the application experience for our clients continuously,” said Memela-Khambula.

Sassa reminded anyone still experiencing technical difficulties with WhatsApp or the website that they still have the whole month to apply to receive their August payments.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to stabilise the system. We appeal to all affected applicants to please exercise patience.”