ANC minister slates party leaders and members for attempted insurrection

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu blamed some ANC members for the riots and looting last month in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, Mchunu — who was formerly the Premier of KZN — said ANC members pulled strings behind the scenes following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

“They sat in different parts of the country to identify places to loot and provide transport,” said Mchunu.

“Then you had the movers who drove cars to go to the identified places, which gave you a sense that these were well-off people. These are the people who burnt property after the looting.”

Mchunu used to be part of a group that supported Zuma following his return from exile and made it clear they never resorted to the violence the country suffered recently.

“We supported him during his trials in 2005 and 2009 until he was acquitted. During all this period not a single slice of bread was looted. Not a single windowpane was broken,” said Mchunu.

“The question facing us today as members of the ANC, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, is what has changed now in terms of supporting Zuma… what is new?”

Mchunu is adamant that the looting and rioting amounted to an insurrection attempt, highlighting that coordination on social media was not addressing poverty and hunger but rather support for Zuma.

He also criticised ANC leaders from KZN who called for Zuma’s release during the violence as he believed their words could be interpreted as endorsements for the riots and looting.

“Those statements may have been unintended in terms of implications in the long run, [but they] made the situation more fertile,” said Mchunu.

South Africa ‘poorly prepared’ for riots

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted last month that the government had been poorly prepared for the riots that swept KZN and Gauteng.

He shared Mchunu’s sentiments that the riots were a political move by malicious parties.

“It is clear now that the events of the last week were nothing less than a deliberate, a coordinated, and a well-planned attack on our democracy,” Ramaphosa said following the attacks.

“These actions are intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken — or even dislodge — the democratic state.”

Bloomberg reported that several people who instigated the riots have been arrested and charged with inciting public violence.

Government has brought back the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 per month and a commitment that the state insurance company Sasria will cover the losses businesses suffered due to the civil unrest from earlier this month.

Businesses that were uninsured will also receive government support, Ramaphosa added.

Possibility of more protests

Reports indicate that there is another protest being planned for 10 August.

There are concerns that ammunition stolen from a depot during the riots could be used in the protests.

While some of these bullets were recovered, most of the 14-tonne consignment remains missing.

Some of the bullets have reportedly already been used to attack police officers.

“Gunmen, who fired on police officers conducting a raid in Lamontville, south of Durban, were armed with stolen ammunition looted from a container during the rampant unrest,” said a report by News24.

Now read: Cyril Ramaphosa cements control