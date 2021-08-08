Duduzane Zuma to run for president

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has started his campaign to contest the ANC presidency at the party’s 2022 elective conference.

The ANC president, who is elected at the ANC’s National Conference, has always become the president of South Africa.

Commenting on his lofty ambitions, Duduzane Zuma said he is not focused on competing against anybody else.

“When it comes to competition, I am not looking at anybody else. I am not here to compete,” he said in an SABC interview.

Zuma said he is doing something completely different than the other candidates – like current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“If you’re saying I’m competing against someone, it means we walk in the same path. I’m walking a completely different path. We’re going to do things differently,” Zuma said.

“Right now, there’s no one in that lane. That’s a lane I’m creating because I believe that’s the only way we’re going to overturn and overhaul the situation through the political party that is the ANC.”

He said the ANC needs an overhaul and that the government needs a shake-up.

To become ANC president, Zuma will need widespread national support, which is not an easy task to achieve.

According to the SABC, he is currently still lobbying party branch members for a branch leadership position.

Duduzane Zuma was born on 20 May 1984 and is the twin brother of Duduzile Zuma. His mother is the late Kate Mantsho.

He attended Pretoria Boys High School and studied information technology at the Nelson Mandela University School of Information and Communication Technology.

He rose to prominence when his father became the president of the ANC and later the President of South Africa.

Following Jacob Zuma’s presidency, Duduzane Zuma became a director of many South African businesses.

Many of these businesses were linked to the Gupta family, including Sahara Holdings, ANN7, Oakbay Investments, and Oakbay Resources and Energy.

His other directorships included Resources and Energy and Shiva Uranium. Tegeta Resources and Energy was mentioned in the state capture report by the former public protector, Thuli Madonsela.

Duduzane Zuma faced a culpable homicide case when his Porsche collided with a taxi that killed two people.

He married Shanice Stork in 2015 in a ceremony at the glitzy Zimbali Lodge in Ballito.