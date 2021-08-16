Pakamile Pongwana has died

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has confirmed the death of Pakamile Pongwana.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Pongwana departed Icasa under a cloud in 2017 following harassment allegations. Icasa and Pongwane struck a mutual separation agreement involving a before-tax payment of R1 million.

“Pakamile Pongwana was at the helm of Icasa as the CEO from 2013 to 2017, where he contributed immensely to the work and performance of the Authority,” the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

“He is widely regarded as one of the industry veterans and a key architect of the ICT sector since the dawn of democracy.”

Icasa said that when he joined Icasa as CEO, Pongwana arrived at a time when the regulator’s performance was at a low ebb, but his interventions set Icasa on course to reach over 70% performance in his first year at the helm.

“His legacy of instilling a high-performance culture within ICASA has continued to this day, with the Authority continuing to perform at an average of 80% and above year-on-year,” Icasa stated.

“The Authority extends its condolences to his family, former colleagues, and friends during this time of bereavement, and hopes they all find solace and fortitude at this sad time. May his soul rest in peace.”

