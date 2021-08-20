South Africa’s crime holiday is over

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2021, revealing a big surge in most crimes compared to the last two years.

“The ‘Crime Holiday’ is long gone, and these figures should action us and strengthen our resolve,” Cele said.

The minister said it was important to note that the statistics for 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 would be skewed compared to the same period in 2020 due to the impact of the strict lockdowns that were in place during that time.

“The Crime Statistics of the 1st Quarter of 2021/2022 financial year [Q2 2021 of calendar year] are dismal, if not understood within the context that the lockdown levels introduced an irregular variation to the crime trends,” Cele stated.

Nevertheless, Cele said it was now clear that the brief improvement in crime levels experienced due to the lockdown was a thing of the past.

“While the double-digit increases don’t necessarily reflect a true picture because they are being compared to an abnormal period, when the country was at a standstill, it still means more work must be done to ensure the safety of all those who live within our borders,” Cele said.

For a fairer representation of the state of crime in the country over the second quarter of 2021, the minister drew a comparison with the same period during 2019 instead of 2020.

Taken together, contact crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, assault, and robbery increased just 0.6% compared to 2019.

The blow was cushioned by decreased common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances, but murder and sexual offences saw significant increases.

Reported cases of murder jumped by 6.7% from 2019 to 5,760, an average of around 64 murders per day. It was also an increase of 66.2% from 2020.

Meanwhile, attempted murder surged 12.5% from the cases reported during the same period in 2019.

Aggravated vehicle-related crimes like cash-in-transit robberies, carjackings, and truck hijackings also saw big increases, even when compared to 2019.

Carjackings increased 92.2% to 5,146 compared to the 2,677 cases reported in 2020.

This makes sense, given that many people stayed at home and effectively robbed criminals of more opportunities to hijack their vehicles.

However, the reported cases were still 13.1% higher than in 2019, when there were 4,550 carjackings reported.

Cash-in-transit robberies also increased 142.1% compared to 2020, with a total of 46 reported cases, working out to around 3 or 4 per week.

This would also make sense given that much business activity had ground to a halt.

Still, there were 8 more cases than in the normal period of 2019 , an increase of 21.1%.

The picture is even bleaker for truck hijackings — which typically includes couriers — with 411 cases reported.

This is 45.2% higher than in 2019, when 283 incidents were reported, and 107.6% higher than the 198 cases in 2020.

The table below shows the number of cases reported for various types of crime and the increases in those crimes compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019.

South Africa crime statistics – Q2 2021 Crime Category Cases Change compared to Q2 2020 Change compared to Q2 2019 Contact crimes Murder 5,760 66.2% 6.7% Sexual offences 12,702 74.1% 5.0% Attempted murder 5,145 47.5% 12.5% Assault to do grievously bodily harm 37,530 70.1% 0.3% Common Assault 39,406 51.6% 8.9% Common Robbery 10,701 65.4% -16.9% Robbery with aggravating circumstances 33,876 56.8% -5.1% Sexual offences Rape 10,006 72.4% 2.8% Sexual Assault 1,900 77.6% 13.9% Attempted Sexual Offences 514 89.7% 13.2% Contact Sexual Offences 282 56.8% 20.0% Aggravated Robberies Carjacking 5,146 92.2% 13.1% Robbery at Residential Premises 5,346 33.4% 2.5% Robbery at Non-Residential Premises 5,255 57.3% 3.0% Robbery of Cash-in-Transit 46 142.1% 21.1% Bank Robbery 1 +1 case +1 case Truck hijacking (includes couriers) 411 107.6% 45.2% Contact related crimes Arson 978 54.5% 3.7% Malicious damage to property 26,326 41.9% 0.4% Property-related crimes Burglary at non-residential premises 14,627 -22.4% -15.3% Burglary at residential premises 39,477 6.3% -26.1% Theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle 9,433 69.5% -20.3% Theft out of or from motor vehicle 21,310 21.5% -32.3% Stock theft 6,757 -8.0% -13.5%

