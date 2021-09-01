Unvaccinated people may be banned from public amenities in South Africa

South Africa may limit the use of public amenities to the people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the country’s health minister said.

While a decision hasn’t been taken it is being discussed by the government, Joe Phaahla, the minister, said in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

The Department of Labour and Employment has already given directives allowing employers to make the decision on whether to make vaccination a requirement, he said.

“The opinion we are getting from legal people, that once there is sufficient coverage we should be able to arrive at the stage where we can actually make demands even at public amenities,” he said.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it. You have the right to not have a vaccination, but you have no right to endanger the lives of other people.”

So far about 6 million of the country’s about 40 million adults have been fully vaccinated.